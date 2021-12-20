AFTON – Atlantic placed second in the high school divisions of the East Union Bullseye and 3D tournaments over the weekend.
The Trojans were 41 points behind West Des Moines Valley in the Bullseye tournament, 3343-3302, and just a point short in the 3D division, 1652-1651, despite recording more 10s, or perfect scores (90-83) than Valley.
Atlantic Middle School won the 3D meet, 1502-1399 over second-place Creston Middle School, setting a new scoring record in the process. They also placed second in the Bullseye tournament, behind Stillwell Junior High of West Des Moines, 3009-2988.
In the 3D middle school tourney, Margaret McCurdy (271) and Grant Petty (274) each set new school records.
In the high school Bullseye boys' division, four were in the top 10, led by winner Cooper Jipsen (290). Conner Johnson was third with 285, Lee Houser fourth at 284 and Zane Beg fifth at 283. Mariah Hadley was fifth in the girls' division with a 279, with Halle Copeland (276), Jeanna Kramer (275) and Josie Colton (274) seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.
In the middle school Bullseye, Petty won the boys' division with a 283, while Michael Hocamp finished fifth with a 267. McCurdy led the girls' division with a 281, whiel Lily Johnson was fourth in the girls divison with a 271 and Lily Willrich was ninth with a 254.
For varsity 3D boys, Berg was third with a 281, while Jipson was fifth with a 280, Houser sixth at 277 and Johnson 272. Five Atlantic girls were in the top 10, with Kaydee Pedersen at 271, Quincy Sorensen third at 271, Hadley fourth at 270, Copeland sixth at 26 and Josie Colton ninth at 257.
In the middle school 3D, besides Petty's 3D winner, Hocamp came in third witha 260 and Jake Simonton fifth at 243. Johnson was third for the girls at 257, with Willrich fifth at 243.