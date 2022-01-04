Salute Gymnastics started their 2021-2022 competition season by taking 22 gymnasts to the Jingle Bell Gymboree Dec. 10-12 in Cedar Rapids.
The Gymboree was a smaller meet held in the Twisters’ home gym, however, did feature some of the larger teams in Iowa including Twisters Gymnastics and Victory Gymnastics of Cedar Rapids, Iowa Gym Nest of Iowa City, and Sapphire Gymnastics of Des Moines.
“I’m really happy with our first competitive meet of the season. We had girls compete some of the best routines that they have done so far, and our returning members showed a lot of improvement from last year. However, there are still things for us to continue to work on and improve as we go through the season,” said Teresa Middents, Head Coach and Owner of Salute Gymnastics.
Salute Gymnastics will get some time off before competing at the Chow’s Winter Classic at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines, January 14-16.
Jingle Bell Gymboree
Dec. 10-12 in Cedar Rapids
Individual awards
Bronze Level
Macy Miller – 4th Place Bars (8.825), 3rd Place Beam (9.35)
Brinley Knudsen – 5th Place Vault (8.95), 5th Place Bars (9.05), 5th Place Beam (9.175), 5th Place All-Around (35.975)
Silver Level
Olivia Linde – 5th Place Vault (9.125), 6th Place Floor (9.225)
Maliaya Mich – 4th Place Vault (8.85), 3rd Place Bars (9.1), 4th Place Floor (9.075), 3rd Place All-Around (35.55)
Ella Stanerson – 4th Place Vault (9.0), 3rd Place Bars (9.0), 5th Place Beam (8.8), 3rd Place All-Around (35.55)
Cambry Van Ert – 2nd Place Floor (9.4)
Harper Gute – 4th Place Vault (9.025), 4th Place Bars (9.225), 4th Place All-Around (36.475)
Lucy McCurdy – 3rd Place Vault (9.25), 2nd Place Bars (9.5), 5th Place Beam (9.25), 6th Place Floor (9.15), 3rd Place All-Around (37.15)
Gold Level
Kayla Atkinson – 3rd Place Bars (9.25), 7th Place Floor (8.975)
Ashlee King – 6th Place Bars (8.725)
Raelyn Lund – 4th Place Vault (8.65), 6th Place Beam (8.725), 3rd Place Floor (9.3), 4th Place All-Around (35.6)
Olivia Olson – 3rd Place Vault (8.85), 1st Place Beam (9.3), 2nd Place All-Around (35.775)
Jordyn Myers – 1st Place Vault (8.65), 2nd Place Bars (9.3), 2nd Place Floor (9.5), 1st Place All-Around (36.05)
Platinum Level
Allison Middents – 4th Place Vault (9.075)
Tia Duhachek – 5th Place Bars (8.425)
Ella Stamp – 5th Place Beam (8.35), 6th Place All-Around (33.975)
Diamond Level
Morgan Botos – 2nd Place Vault (8.95), 4th Place Bars (8.725), 1st Place Beam (9.275), 2nd Place Floor (9.275), 1st Place All-Around (36.1)
Nicole Middents – 1st Place Vault (9.175), 4th Place Bars (8.65), 3rd Place Beam (8.95), 2nd Place Floor (9.3), 2nd Place All-Around (36.075)