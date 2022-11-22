The Atlantic High School cheerleading squad was able to bring three cheerleaders to participate in the Iowa Cheerleading Coaches’ Association’s honor squad cheerleading event.
top story
3 Atlantic HS cheerleaders participate in ICCA honor squad
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Jenny Clark pleads guilty, sentencing on Monday
- ALL IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL: ACGC has quartet of first-team offensive stars
- Dorsey Trial Continued to May
- Exira-EHK board to consider resignation of Tom Petersen
- ALL-NT VOLLEYBALL: Riverside has historic run, but lots of teams share wealth on all-area volleyball team
- PREP GIRLS WRESTLING: SWAT wrestling, along with other area girls, make their debut
- Bitting, Harris, Schwenke to be inducted into Atlantic wrestling hall
- Area Police Reports
- Area Police Reports
- Court Reports - Criminal Cases
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.