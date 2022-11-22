112322-nt-atlanticcheerleaders01.jpg

Courtesy photo

From left: Brooke Thompson, Mattie Dvorak and Avery Nicholas, Atlantic cheerleaders were part of the Iowa Cheerleading Coaches’ Association’s honor squad, which performed during football state championship week at the UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls.

 Courtesy photo

The Atlantic High School cheerleading squad was able to bring three cheerleaders to participate in the Iowa Cheerleading Coaches’ Association’s honor squad cheerleading event.

