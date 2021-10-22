GUTHRIE CENTER – The Chargers of AC/GC played a hot game on a cold night, downing the South Hamilton Hawks 40-22 to advance in the Iowa Class 1A playoffs.
South Hamilton opened the game, starting on their own 32 yard-line. The Hawks drove to the Charger 49 yard-line, when they fumbled the ball, giving AC/GC possession on the South Hamilton 49 yard-line.
Senior running back Gavin Cornelison took the first play for the Chargers 11 yards on his first carry. On his next carry, Cornelison set up 1st and goal on the Hawks 5 yard-line, rumbling 33 yards on the carry. On the next play, Cornelison drove ahead to South Hamilton’s 1 yard-line. Charger quarterback Brock Littler carried the ball over the goal line, only to have the touchdown called back after a chop block was called against AC/GC. The Chargers then had 2nd and goal from the Hawks 15 yard-line, where senior running back Cayden Jensen picked up 5 yards by running over the left side, setting up a 3rd and goal from the Hawk 10 yard-line. Littler ran ahead on a quarterback keeper to set up a 4th and goal from the South Hamilton 1 yard-line. On the next play, Cornelison plowed across the goal line to put the Chargers up 7-0 with 7:54 remaining in the first quarter.
After the kickoff, South Hamilton started their drive on their own 34 yard-line. The Hawks attempted to drive the ball, but lost yardage after junior linebacker Ben Marsh and senior defensive lineman Griffin Ayers getting credit for the stop. South Hamilton kept trying to move the ball, but were unsuccessful, being forced to punt the ball away.
The Chargers set up their next series on their own 35 yard-line. Cornelison was able to move the ball 3 yards on the first play, followed by senior running back Charlie Crawford juking his way down to the Charger 44 yard-line. Cornelison pushed the ball into Hawk territory, setting up a 1st and 10 from the South Hamilton 46 yard-line. Jensen then hauled the ball over the left side to the Hawk 36 yard-line, for a 2nd and short. Littler then faked a pass and rolled out to pick up the 1st down. Cornelison then plowed ahead on a couple of runs, setting up on the Hawk 21 yard-line. Crawford pushed ahead to the 17 yard-line, before Jensen set up a 1st and goal from the 8 yard-line. The Chargers got called for being offsides, pushing them back to the Hawk 13 yard-line. Littler pushed ahead to the 11 yard-line when time expired on the first quarter.
Opening the second quarter, Crawford ran over the right side to the Hawk 4 yard-line for a 3rd and goal. Cornelison then pushed his way across the goal line to put AC/GC up 14-0 early in the second quarter.
The Hawks took possession on their own 28 yard-line. South Hamilton drove the ball down the field, with senior fullback Austin Busch toting the rock across the goal line for the touchdown, cutting their deficit by 6 points.
Jensen had a good return on the kickoff, but it came back due to an offensive hold, forcing the Chargers to start at their own 16 yard-line. Cornelison pushed ahead for 6 yards on his first carry of the series, followed by Littler picking up the first down to take AC/GC to their own 31 yard-line. Jensen ran for another 9 yards, setting up a 2nd and 1 from the Charger 40 yard-line. Cornelison then blazed down the field 60 yards to put AC/GC up 21-6 with 5:43 remaining in the first half.
After the kickoff, the Hawks set up on their own 38 yard-line. South Hamilton worked their way down to the Charger 33 yard-line, when Busch found the end zone a second time, giving the Hawks their second touchdown of the night, cutting the Charger lead to a touchdown.
Jensen returned the ball to the Charger 40 yard-line after the kickoff. Crawford ran the ball ahead to the Charger 47 yard-line, setting up a 2nd and 3. On the next play, Littler threw a pick that was ran back by Hawk junior safety Teagan Trask to the Charger 29 yard-line. However, the Hawks couldn’t move the ball, and turned it back over on downs to the Chargers with seconds remaining in the first half. The Chargers took a 21-14 lead into the locker room at half.
Coming back from half time, Jensen returned the ball to the Charger 30 yard-line. Cornelison carried the ball 9 yards to AC/GC’s 39. Cornelison them moved the ball another 10 yards, to pick up the first down. Crawford then blasted his way 51 yards for a score, only to have it waved off due to an illegal procedure call against the Chargers. Cornelison ran for 7 yards to the Hawk 49 yard-line, then picked up the first down, after he was stopped at the Hawk 35. Cornelison carried the ball a few more times, getting AC/GC up to the Hawk 23 yard-line, when Crawford roasted his way to the South Hamilton 10 yard-line. Cornelison finished the series, furrowing his way into the endzone and putting the Chargers up two scores, 28-14.
After the kickoff, the Hawks set up shop at their own 37 yard-line. South Hamilton pushed the ball ahead to their own 39 yard-line, when they were called for lining up in the neutral zone, pushing them back to their own 34 yard-line for a 2nd and 13 play. The Hawks ran over the right side, with senior linebacker Reid Rumelhart putting the hit on the South Hamilton runner. The Hawks tried to pass, but were denied, setting up a 4th and 10 from their own 39 yard-line.
On the punt, the Chargers were charged with running into the kicker, forcing AC/GC to start on their own 24 yard-line. Cornelison picked up a yard on the first play from scrimmage. On the next play, one of the referees threw a flag on what was believed to be a late hit against South Hamilton. However, the head referee waved off the penalty. The Chargers attempted a hook-and-ladder play, but lost yardage on the play, setting up a punting situation from their own 22 yard-line.
South Hamilton called for a fair catch on their own 45 yard-line. The Hawk runner advanced the ball to their own 48 yard-line, before picking up the 1st down at the Charger 45 yard-line. South Hamilton continued to drive down the field, pushing the ball into the endzone with 11:54 remaining in the game, to cut the Charger lead to 6 points.
AC/GC started their next drive on the Charger 36 yard-line. Cornelison punched his way down the field on eight carries, to put the Chargers up 34-22 about half way through the 4th quarter.
South Hamilton took the kickoff on the 12 yard-line on the next series, running the ball out to their own 24 yard-line, where they met Charger sophomore linebackers Teagan Slaybaugh and Nate Chance. The Hawks had a good run scheme setting up, until Charger junior linebacker Seth Reno recovered a Hawk fumble on the Hawk 40 yard-line.
Cornelison then worked his way down the field, setting up a 1st and goal from the South Hamilton 1 yard-line. He then punched the ball across the goal line, giving the Chargers a 40-22 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff return, the Hawks were able to bring the ball out to the 21 yard-line where Slaybaugh put a hammer hit on the runner. Marsh then stood up the South Hamilton runner on their own 19 yard-line, setting up a 2nd and 11 play. The Hawks’ quarterback then attempted a pass, but it was broken up by Charger cornerback Austin Kunkle. South Hamilton attempted three more pass plays, but were unable to advance the ball and control back to the Chargers at the Hawk 19 yard-line.
The Chargers took a victory formation, running the clock out, picking up their 8th win of the season.
After the game, Cornelison was proud of how his team handled themselves.
“I couldn’t do it without my offensive line,” he said. “My fellow running backs, Charlie (Crawford) and Cayden (Jensen), the do a lot for me.”
Cornelison is looking forward to the next game, with his eye on the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.
“That’s the goal,” he said. “Week by week and see what the outcome is. The ultimate goal is the Dome.”
Charger head coach Cody Matthewson was also very pleased with his team’s effort.
“You’ve got to be able to enjoy those (playoff wins),” he said. “You knew they were going to be a very good team regardless of their records. They’re playing to stay alive; we’re playing to stay alive. You know you saw two smash-mouth teams and it was going to be a physicality battle and we made plays, a few more plays than they did. We caused some turnovers, very, very key turnovers and we capitalized on those. That was the momentum change in the second half.”
Looking ahead, Matthewson plans to focus on one game at a time.
“One game at a time is the mentality because you can’t overlook anybody,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who you play, it’s not the regular season anymore, we’re playing for another day. We took care of business and we did what we wanted to do, and here we are, we’re able to practice another week around a good group of guys and we’ve just got to enjoy the ride.”
Slaybaugh was happy with the hits he made during the game.
“I was thinking about playing tough football and work hard,” he said. “We’re going to take this one game at a time.”
The Chargers (8-1) find out who their second-round foe will be at 9 a.m. today.