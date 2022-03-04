While the individual efforts are worth noting, one must remember that wrestling is a team sport, with each wrestler fighting hard for the other at the 14 different weight classes.
It was the team aspect of the season that helped shape the success of Atlantic-CAM this past season.
The dual team season began with a 2-1 evening at the Underwood Quadrangular.
The Trojans beat Riverside and – in a non-conference dual – Glenwood, but fell in a tight dual to the host Eagles, 43-34, a team that had two Dan Gable Mr. Iowa Wrestler semifinalists, both whom became state champions.
The most telling series – and rivalry of the year – was with Creston. Early in the year, the Trojans dropped a 45-19 meet with the Panthers, winning just five of the 14 matches, only one by pinfall and another by major decision.
How things shifted in the Trojans’ favor as the season went on.
The Trojans began closing in on the Panthers at the Creston Invitational in January, and then at the John J. Harris Invitational, a battle for the meet title came down to a tightly contested third-place match, which went the Panthers’ way.
Coach Tim Duff’s team was undeterred, and at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, things were in the Trojans favor from then on. The Trojans had three conference champions and won more of the placement matches compared to the Panthers, which had just one champion, and claimed the meet title.
The Trojans, by virtue of a sectional championship, earned the right to participate in regional duals. Creston, which was a top-eight team as ranked by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, got to host.
It was there that the Trojans finally handed their rivals the biggest setback of them all. A big early lead was built, only for the Panthers to whittle away, little by little, until just two matches remained and the Trojans clinging to a 25-20 lead.
In the second-to-last match, the 152-pound was Mr. Clutch himself, Brian South, who kept the pressure on the entire way and eventually scored an 11-3 major decision win over the Panthers’ Briley Hayes to seal the outcome. It mattered little that the Panthers got a pin in the final match – although truth be told, Owen Hoover made William Bollinger work for the victory at 160 – but the Trojans had a 29-26 win and earned the right to compete at the state duals.
There, Atlantic-CAM was in three very close duals, going 1-2 and coming home with the sixth-place trophy. The Trojans fell to Osage 38-33, but rebounded with a 34-30 victory over Winterset in the consolation semifinals. For sixth place, the dual came down to the final bout, and it was the Cadets who came up with the pinfall victory to come from behind and get a 31-30 win.
All told, the Trojans went 22-8, including a 9-1 mark in the Hawkeye Ten. Three of those wins were over Glenwood, the only Hawkeye Ten team other than Atlantic-CAM to have wrestlers in the state championship match (they had two, both runners-up).
That record includes five victories over Class 3A teams, including a pair of shutouts against Hawkeye Ten foes Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Denison-Schleswig. The others were over Waukee – a team that was dilluted due to being split and most of the top wrestlers going to the new Waukee Northwest – and a very impressive Iowa City West team at the Red Owens Holiday Classic hosted by Southeast Polk; and Des Moines East at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Invitational. At Southeast Polk, yes, the Trojans were shut out 68-0 to the host Rams, the eventual state runners-up, but the Rams had to fight for their victories due to the Trojans’ hard fought efforts in that dual.