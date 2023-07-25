Cooper Sandbothe placed fourth in the Nishna Hills Junior Golf Club Tournament, held July 19 at Nishna Hills in Atlantic. Cooper was incorrectly identified as Conner in Saturday's edition of the News-Telegraph.
