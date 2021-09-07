VOLLEYBALL
* Missouri Valley Invitational: Riverside went 4-2, posting the best record of three area teams competing at the Missouri Valley Invitational over the weekend.
The Bulldogs beat East Mills, Exira-EHK, Griswold and Woodbine, all in two sets, while falling to Boyer Valley and the host (and eventual tournament champion) Lady Reds.
Griswold went 3-3. Besides the outcome to the Lady Dawgs, the Tigers beat Woodbine, Exira-EHK and Boyer Valley, the BV win coming in three sets, before losing to East Mills in three sets and Missouri Valley in two.
Brenna Rossell was 55 for 60 attempts at the service line with 8 aces, scored 31 kills, and had 27 digs and twosolo blocks with a block assist. Makenna Askeland had 32 kills and six aces. Anna Kelley had 77 digs and five ace serves. Lydia Greiman had 60 assists and five aces and Carolina Arcia had 35 assists and five aces.
Exira-EHK picked up its lone win of the day, beating Woodbine in three sets, and finished with a 1-5 record.
All-tournament team members were Makenna Askeland and Lydia Greiman from Griswold, and Izzy Bluml and Veronica Andrusyshyn from Riverside.
* South Central Calhoun Invitational: Audubon went 2-3 at the South Central Calhoun Early Bird Tournament Saturday in Rockwell City.
The Wheelers were winners over Belmond-Klemme (21-12, 21-16) and Perry (21-12, 21-10), but lost to the host Titans (21-16, 21-18), Spencer (21-11), 21-14) and Manson-Northwest Webster (24-22, 15-21, 15-5).
The Wheelers are now 4-3 on the season.
* Coon Rapids-Bayard Invitational: AHSTW went winless on the day at Coon Rapids Saturday, falling to Madrid (21-7, 21-10), Panorama (21-8, 21-3), Ankeny Christian (21-13, 17-21, 15-7) and the host Crusaders (21-11, 21-11).
CROSS COUNTRY
* Dutch Invitational: ACGC won the small-school boys' division of the Dutch Invitational Saturday at Central College in Pella.
Trevin Suhr came in second with a time of 16:43.6, one of four Chargers in the top 10. Justin Reinhart (fifth, 18:29.5), Bo Arrasmith (seventh, 18:38.2) and Lance Bunde (ninth, 18:48.2) were top-10 finishers, while Andrew Mahaffey was 11th with a time of 18:51.1 to round out the scoring. The Chargers finished with 34 points, 20 clear of runner-up Mid-Prairie.
The ACGC girls were fourth, with Hayden Coffman finishing 10th with a time of 22:19.7. Adalyn Benson (16th), Ava Campbell (27th), Paige Van Meter (37th) and Katelyn Scahefer (38th), all either freshmen or sophomores, rounded out the scoring.
The latest Hostetler to burn up the cross country courses for Mid-Prairie, sophomore Danielle, won the race in 18:53.4, a full 1:45 ahead of runner-up (and Golden Hawk teammate) Sydney Yoder.