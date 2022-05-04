ATLANTIC – The Atlantic girls’ tennis team won just one match at the Hawkeye Ten Conference tournament Wednesday.
At No. 2 doubles, Malena Woodward and Keira Olson teamed to win their first round match, 8-5, over a team from Glenwood, as the day’s highlight. Woodward-Olson then dropped their next two matches on the afternoon to be eliminated.
Rio Johnson and Quincy Sorensen represented the Trojans in singles competition, while Aspen Niklasen and Addie Schmitt combined to compete at No. 1 doubles, none advancing.
Despite not crowning a champion, Carroll Kuemper Catholic won the team title with 24 points, clipping runner-up Council Bluffs St. Albert 24-22. The Knights had a runner-up finisher, plus a pair of thirds and a fourth to claim victory. Creston and St. Albert each had a champion, while Clarinda swept the doubles division.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Tennis Tournament
Wednesday, May 4, at Atlantic
Team scores: 1. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 24, 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert 22, 3 (tie). Clarinda and Council Bluffs Lewis Central 21, 5. Red Oak 16, 6. Shenandoah 13, 7. Glenwood 11, 8. Harlan 7, 9. Creston 5, 10. Denison-Schleswig 4, 11. Atlantic 0.
Champions – No. 1 singles: Le Yuan Sun (Shen). No. 2 singles: Allison Narmi (SA). No. 1 doubles: Hartley-Cole (Cla). No. 2 doubles: Walter-Brown (Cla).
Atlantic results
No. 1 singles – Rio Johnson. First-round: Alli Owens (H) def. Johnson 8-4. Consolation first-round: Riley Nothwehr (Cla) def. Johnson 8-1.
No. 2 singles – Quincy Sorensen. First-round: Emma Stogdill (Cla) def. Sorensen 8-1. Consolation first-round: Paige Gleason (Shen) def. Sorensen 8-1.
No. 1 doubles – Addie Schmitt-Aspen Niklasen. First-round: Brant-Rohe (CK) def. Schmitt-Niklasen 8-0. First-round consolation: Swensen-Coenen (H) def. Schmitt-Niklasen 8-5.
No. 2 doubles – Malena Woodward-Keira Olson. First-round: Woodward-Olson def. Wallis-Bang (Glen) 8-5. Quarterfinals: Lukehart-Wingfield (RO) def. Woodward-Olson 8-4. Consolation first-round: Barnes-Valdivia (SA) def. Woodward-Olson 8-4.
* * *
Sturm, Johnson
team for third-place
finish to pace boys
Ethan Sturm and Clevi Johnson teamed up at No. 1 doubles, and together they took third place in their bracket at the Hawkeye Ten Conference boys’ tennis meet earlier this week.
Sturm-Johnson won their quarterfinal match against a team from Carroll Kuemper before losing in the semifinals to Johnson-Seuntjens of Denison-Schleswig, who went on to win the bracket. Sturm-Johnson came back to place third after an 8-5 win over Glenwood’s Harger-Kirsch.
Bryan York and Easton O’Brien placed sixth at No. 2 doubles, going 2-2 on the day and losing twice to a team from Carroll Kuemper Catholic, the second loss coming in the match for fifth place.
In singles competition, Nolan Waters was sixth at No. 2 singles, also going 2-2 on the day after shaking off a first-round loss. Hunter Weppler was slotted at No. 1 singles.
Denison-Schleswig won the tournament, sweeping the singles division and winning at No. 1 doubles. Only a championship from the Shenandoah No. 2 doubles team of Paul Schlacter and Dylan Gray prevented a Monarchs’ sweep.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Tennis Tournament
Wednesday, May 4, at Atlantic
Team scores: 1. Denison-Schleswig 31, 2. Shenandoah 20, 3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 18, 4. Clarinda 17, 5. Glenwood 15, 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert 14, 7. Atlantic 12, 8. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 10, 9. Red Oak 5, 10. Creston 2, 11. Harlan 0.
Champions – No. 1 singles: Colin Reis (D-S). No. 2 singles: Harrison Dahm (D-S). No. 1 doubles: Johnson-Suentjens (D-S). No. 2 doubles: Schlacter-Gray (She).
Atlantic results
No. 1 singles – Hunter Weppler. First-round: Christian Jensen (LC) def. Weppler 8-1. Consolation first-round: Max DeVries (RO) def. Weppler 8-2.
No. 2 singles – Nolan Waters. First-round: Bye. Quarterfinals: Dan McGrath (SA) def. Waters 8-1. Consolation first-round: Waters def. Eric Tometon (H) 8-0. Consolation semifinal: Waters def. Brett Erickson (RO) 8-4. Fifth-place match: Brody Taylor (Glen) def. Waters.
No. 1 doubles – Ethan Sturm-Clevi Johnson. First-round: Bye. Quarterfinals: Sturm-Johnson def. Huasman-Langel (CK) 8-2. Semifinal: Johnson-Seuntjens (D-S) def. Sturm-Johnson 8-1. Third-place match: Sturm-Johnson def. Harger-Kirsch (Glen) 8-5.
No. 2 doubles – Bryan York-Easton O’Brien. First-round: Kraus-Reincke (CK) def. York-O’Brien 8-3. Consolation first-round: York-O’Brien def. Baker-Barr (Cla) 8-1. Consolation semifinal: York-O’Brien def. Cooper-Rushing (Cre) 8-4. Fifth-place match: Kraus-Reincke (CK) def. York-O’Brien.