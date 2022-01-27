Sunday Mixed League
Sunday, Jan. 23, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Sweet Bowlers 4, Good Year 3; Balls & Dolls 7, M&Ls 0; Screw Balls 7, Bucket List 0; Deter Motors 5, Sweet Spot 2; S&K Cafe 7, Hawk Fans 0.
Individual results: Men – Paul Stuart 256-657, Perry Sommer 223-573, Roger Wallingford 234-582. Women – Tina Franken 199, Cathy Downey 215-536, Chris Short 199-533, April Siggins 162-444.
* * *
Monday Originals
Monday, Jan. 24, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Critter Wash 5, Wiota Steak House 2; Sweet Spot 4, AJ Farms 3; Erickson Farms 5, Super Bowl 2.
Individual results: Kari Hansen 178-477, Sherry Castillo 181-481, Christie Hocamp 163-470.
* * *
Wednesday Afternoon Mixed
Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Cowgirls 7, Bye 0; Dean’s Mowing 7, Meyer & Gross 0; Choice Printing 5, RT Motors 2.
Individual results: Men – Roger Wallingford 221-601, Perry Sommer 202-556. Women – Tami Schultz 189-521, Karen Dreager 188-537, Jeanie Bastian 197-483.
* * *
Classic League
Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: LGZ Construction 7, Bye 0; Danish Mutual 7, Super Bowl 0; Cast Iron Cafe 7, Elbow Room 0; Brocker Karns & Karns 5, Pro Shop 2; Deter Motors 7, West Side Diner 0.
Individual results: Men – Jason Tye 279-538, Zach Blanchard 268-685, Michael Applegate 247-669, Ed Vicek 246-663, Paul Stuart 255. Women – Allie Strauss 235-670, Krissy Tye 198-554.