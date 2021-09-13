HUXLEY – Overall, it was a good night for running for Atlantic’s cross country teams at the Ballard-hosted Mike Carr Invitational Monday night.
The Trojan girls, paced by a runner-up finish by Ava Rush, came in sixth as a team in the Class B division with 128 points, just behind Roland-Story and not too far back of Des Moines Christian.
Rush, ranked seventh in the latest Iowa Track Coaches Association poll, came in at 20:27.9. Ballard’s Paityn Noe won the meet on her home course in 19:33.2.
Claire Pellett was 23rd with a time of 23:08.6, with Belle Berg (26th), Mariah Huffman (34th) and Hailey Huffman (43rd) rounding out the scoring; and Faith Altman (44th) and Aspen Niklasen (49th) also comprising the top seven.
There were five ranked teams ahead of the Trojans, three in Class 3A and two in Class 2A. Combine the big-school Class A and smaller-school Class B together, the Trojans were 11th out of 24 teams, with Rush finishing with the fifth-fastest time.
“We held our own against some good competition in our division, so I thought we did a great job competing. We had some kids battle,” said coach Dan Vargason. “Belle Berg had a great race and closed the cap up to (Pellett) quite a bit ... and we ran a strong seven tonight.”
The Trojan boys also returned to form, competing better than they did at the Clarinda meet in taking home fourth place. Senior Drew Engler, whose emerged as the leader this past season, was the top Trojan with his 11th-place time of 18:20.9; combining the two classes, he was 18th overall. Zane Berg was 16th, in at 18:34.7, posting the 20th fastest time overall for both boys’ divisions.
The rest of the scoring was done by Alex Sonntag (31st), Tyrell Williams (32nd) and Bennett Whetstone (34th), while Isaac Altman and Nathan Pobanz rounding out the sixth and seventh spots.
“I thought we ran a lot better on the boys’ side tonight,” said Vargason. “(Williams) had a great race, and so did Sonntag. They were neck-and-neck with about 1,000 (meters) to go, but they were in a really good spot down the stretch battling.”
The Trojans will be back in action Saturday at the Heartland Classic in Pella. Always a tough meet, Vargason said he expects to run his full varsity boys’ lineup but will likely sit some of his athletes for the girls race to allow some nagging injuries to heal. Also on the girls’ side, Addie DeArment is still out with an injury, while Ava Rush will be competing at the Bondurant-Farrar volleyball invitational.
In other cross country developments, sites were announced Monday for the state qualifying meets. Class 3A, along with Class 4A, will have their qualifying meets on Wednesday, Oct. 20, with LeMars and Winterset possible sites for Atlantic. Teams will be assigned post-season meets later; other Class 3A sites are in Decorah, Pella and Solon.