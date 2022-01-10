ATLANTIC – Registration has opened for the spring season of the Atlantic Soccer Club.
And when players in the youth-oriented league take to the fields this spring, they'll see some big changes.
The startup of a new Southwest Iowa league highlights the changes. John Baker, a volunteer with the program, said the club is working with soccer clubs in Avoca and Harlan for games. Plans have been in the works for several years.
Games will be split between the three communities. A six-game schedule is being planned, with each community hosting games twice.
According to a information posted on the ASC's Facebook page, all games for each age group, U6 and older, will be played in the same community to allow families with children in several age groups can stay to watch all the games, rather than being in two (or more) communities at once. U4 groups, which have shorter games, will continue to be at home only.
REGISTRATION
Early registration for volunteer coaches and their players is taking place now and runs through Friday, Jan. 21. During this time, parents may register to volunteer as a coach and sign up their children to play as well. ASC members will only approve registrations of players who have a parent, guardian or other responsible adult who has volunteered to coach. Adults who have volunteered to coach will have their children guaranteed a spot in the program.
Regular registration begins Monday, Jan. 24, on a first-come first-served basis until all available spots are filled. Because the ASC is an all-volunteer program, spots are limited, based on the number of adult volunteers wanting to coach. Late registrations may be placed on a waiting list.
Last spring, the ASC had record participation, and members are hoping for another record but said they can only do so with volunteer help.
The ASC's board of directors includes president Derek Knisely, vice president Lindsey Kinney, secretary Wendy Ellison, treasurer Mark Andersen and board members John Baker and Matt Smith.
Those wanting to register for the program may visit the Facebook page Atlantic Soccer Club for details. For additional questions, send an email to soccerclubatl@gmail.com.