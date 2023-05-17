ANITA – Riverside’s Addison Brink shed six strokes off her Iowa Class 1A regional final score from a year ago at Crestwood Hills Golf Course.
Last year, her 89 got her third place at the meet, and a spot at the state meet.
She’s going back, but this time as a regional medalist.
Her afternoon of an 83 and winning a tiebreaker over Sidney’s Avery Dowling earned her the regional individual title and a spot at next week’s state meet, May 25-26, at Cedar Pointe Golf Course in Boone.
Brink, a junior making her second state trip, noted it was a bit hot and it was tiring, but the end result was worth it.
“I kept it together and played one of my best holes today,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of rough patches but this year I was way more consistent. I’ve done a lot better this year than past years so I’m excited to see how next year goes.”
The secret to her success this year?
“My mentality has gotten better, so when I hit a bad shot, it doesn’t ruin the best of my game,” she said, noting she did well on the par-3 holes and those with longer drivers needed. “My driver and putting worked out really well today.”
Also going is Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier, who finished in a tie for sixth place with a 94. For the Wheeler senior, it’s her first state tournament spot.
Irlmeier’s teammates were with her all afternoon, and they helped lend her a hand of support in securing her trip. She had a 46 on the front nine and added two strokes on the back side.
“Been a goal I’ve been wanting to achieve all year, so it’s a really good feeling to beat that,” said Irlmeier. When asked what worked for her Wednesday afternoon, she said, “About my 100-yard shots, my 9-iron worked really well. My driver was also working really well.
“My teammates ... they missed a couple of tests just to come out and support me and that means a ton. They’re really good girls,” she said.
Irlmeier has been a model of consistency all year long, earning third place honors at the recent Western Iowa Conference meet and matching that at the regional semifinal meet. Her birdies on a couple of holes worked.
“Just trying to stay as consistent as possible, and I’m going to work on the things that need to be worked on to make those improvements,” she said. “There’s a couple of things I need to clean up today. My putting was a little rough at times and if I can get that down, hopefully I can have success.”
Three other area individuals were playing for state spots, but saw their seasons end.
CAM’s Reese Snyder and the Griswold duo of Joanna Reynolds and Linsey Keiser just missed the cut, two strokes short of the top 6 as all three fired 96s on the day.
Keiser, a junior, was better on the front nine, with a 46, while Reynolds, a sophomore, shed six strokes playing the back nine to end with a 45 on holes 10-18, and both will be back next year. Snyder finished her outstanding high school career with a 47 and 49 on the front and back sides, respectively.
Riverside reached as a team and placed seventh overall, with Jaydn Beckman scoring a 113, Kia Meek adding a 114 and Autumn Bennett a 122. Team champions were Sidney, with Alta-Aurelia second.
Iowa Class 1A regional golf
Wednesday, May 17, at Crestwood Hills, Anita
Team scores: 1. Sidney 378, 2. Alta-Aurelia 381, 3. Kinglsey-Pierson 394, 4. IKM-Manning 399, 5. Southwest Valley 403, 6. West Monona 410, 7. Riverside 432, 8. Logan-Magnolia 442, 9. Essex-Stanton 510.
Medalist and state qualifiers: Addison Brink (Riverside) 83, Avery Dowling (Sidney) 83, Kylie Powers (IKM-Manning) 86, Maggie Bloom (Alta-Aurelia) 91, Addy Boell (Glidden-Ralston) 91, Miaya Fourez (Southwest Valley) 94, Kali Irlmeier (Audubon) 94.
Area results
Audubon: Kali Irlmeier 94. CAM: Reese Snyder 96. Griswold: Joanna Reynolds 96, Linsey Keiser 96. Riverside: Addison Brink 83, Jadyn Beckman 113, Kia Meek 114, Autumn Bennett 122, Jayden Carrigan 138, Akia Turney 148.