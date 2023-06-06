ATLANTIC – All Zoey Kirchhoff was trying to do was put the ball in play.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, a runner on second and Atlantic trailing Creston 4-3, all the Trojans really needed to keep the game going was one run.
But Kirchhoff did more. Much more.
The Trojan freshman hit a booming, towering ... heck, exaggerate it a little as the ball seemed to still be on the upward arc as it sailed out of the ballpark, and make it seal an exciting 4-3 walk-off, come-from-behind win over the Iowa Class 4A 12th ranked Panthers Monday night.
Even better: It capped a doubleheader sweep, as the Trojans swept the Hawkeye Ten Conference pair of games with a 5-2 win in the opener.
“I figured it was going to be something low and in the zone, and so I tried to look for that pitch and hit that one hard,” said Kirchhoff. “I just looked at it inside and was able to take it out of the field.”
Claire Pellett drew the two-out walk after Panther ace Keely Coen got the first two out in order, setting up the game-winning play.
“My team helped me so much. It’s not all on me,” said Kirchhoff. “My defense helped me and we scored three other runs along with that. It was not just me.”
Coach Terry Hinzman said one of the things he and his staff have been preaching is being patient at the plate, especially the younger batters.
“Zoey saw a lot of pitches from (Coen) in the first game, and second game managed to get herself in a position where she was going to get a pitch she was going to be able to drive,” said Hinzman. “The walk-off was created from the at-bats from earlier.”
Atlantic led 1-0 in the second inning, but Creston came back to score three in the third inning. Ava Rush cut the Panther advantage to one in the fifth when with one out, her bestie – yep, Pellett – attempted to steal second and pressured the Panther defense into the overthrow. Pellett was thrown out at third but Rush had already scored to set up the late-game dramatics.
Lila Wiederstein went 2-for-3 while Payton McLaren went 2-for-2.
The Trojans outhit the Panthers 19-12 over the two games.
Kirchoff helped herself with the six-hitter, striking out three and walking two.
In the opener against the Panthers, Pellett was the key tot he win, with a 3-for-3 effort with a walk and one RBI. Riley Wood, who pitched the six-hitter, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter, and helped her cause with an RBI of her own. Rush had three stolen bases to aid the cause.
Atlantic improved to 6-4, 3-1 Hawkeye Ten Conference, and will travel today to Harlan for a junior varsity-varsity doubleheader.
WEEKEND UPDATE
The Trojans went 2-for-3 at the Trojan Invitational over the weekend, with a 4-2 loss to Earlham sandwiched between wins over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (12-1) and Underwood (9-4).
Zoey Kirchhoff picked up the opening win over the Lynx, twirling a three-hitter. The Trojans pounded out 12 hits, including three by Claire Pellett. Pellett had her first home run of the season, which brought in two runs in the fourth inning when the game became a rout.
The Trojans outhit Earlham 8-6, but a costly error in the second inning brought in two unearned runs and that was the difference. The Trojans came back in the bottom of the third when Madison Huddleson and Ava Rush scored, but neither team would threaten again.
Payton McLaren picked up the win and had the big bat against Underwood, with three hits and two RBIs to set up the victory over the Eagles.
And for those wondering, the weather never did allow Atlantic and Estherville-Lincoln Central to resume their game Friday night, as the original lightning delay was extended to at least 7:30 p.m. before a heavy downpour left standing water on the field.