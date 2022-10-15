The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Oct. 13, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Farm Creek Lake, Pottawattamie County, five miles east of Carson: Bluegill — Slow. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Anglers are having success casting the vegetation edges to catch largemouth bass.
Greenfield Lake, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Black Crappie — No Report: The lake has a good population of 9- to 10-inch black crappie. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Greenfield has a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch largemouth.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: Water temperature is in the low 60s. Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for crappies drifting the roadbeds and around deep tree piles. Fish average 9-inches. Bluegill — Slow: Try slow trolling or drifting; tipping your jigs with a crawler or powerbait helps. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Lake Anita has a good bass population. Try casting the lily edges.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Black Crappie — Good: Vertical jig or cast minnows under a bobber to the cedar tree piles in the lake to catch 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill — Good: Bluegill fishing picked up this week. Look for 8-inch fish around cedar tree piles.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water temperature is 60 degrees. Black Crappie — No Report: Prairie Rose has a good population of 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill — Fair: Look for bluegills slow trolling or casting around structure; tipping jigs with crawler or powerbait helps. Fish will average 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair: There is a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch bass in Prairie Rose.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: All boat ramps are usable. Black Crappie — Slow: Minnows and slip bobbers work well around tree piles. Fish average 9-inches. Bluegill — Fair: Anglers are slow trolling or fishing around tree piles; tipping jigs with small piece of crawler helps. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass anglers are casting the shoreline and fishing tree piles to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Bluegill — Fair: Try nightcrawlers fished along the fishing jetties or shallow coves to catch bluegills up to 8.5-inches.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in at the main ramp. Bluegill — Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with nightcrawlers under a bobber fished in shallow coves. Walleye — Fair: Try trolling crankbaits along the roadbed or main lake points to catch all sizes of walleye.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie — Good: Catch black crappie up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished near cedar tree brush piles or rock piles. Bluegill — Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished near brush piles or shallow coves to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch all sizes of largemouth bass with finesse plastics fished near rock piles.
Water temperature is in the low to mid-60s at most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.