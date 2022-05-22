The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of May 19, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Spawning crappies can still be caught; bass fishing is good. Black Crappie - Fair: Greenfield has a good year class of 8- to 10-inch black crappie. Concentrate your effort around the jetties and along the dam. Bluegill - Fair: Cast the shoreline and move often to find spawning bluegill. Largemouth Bass - Good: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of fish more than 15-inches.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: Black Crappie - Fair: Look for spawning crappies on the sides of underwater reefs and around the jetties. Bluegill - Good: Bluegills are moving up on the reefs. Cast small jigs to find spawning bluegill. Largemouth Bass - Good: Lake Anita has a good bass population.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Water clarity is good causing curly-leaf pondweed to grow to the surface. This can make fishing difficult; the DNR will treat the lake this week. Black Crappie - Fair: Shore anglers are finding spawning crappies around the jetties. Largemouth Bass - Good.
Nodaway Lake, Adair County, two miles southwest of Greenfield: Water clarity is 25 inches. Black Crappie - Fair: Crappies are spawning along the dam. Bluegill - Good: Cast the shoreline moving often to find spawning bluegill. Channel Catfish - No Report: The lake has good numbers of 22-inch channel catfish. Largemouth Bass - Good: Anglers report very good bass fishing this week.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Orient: Water clarity is fair so far. Black Crappie - Fair: Cast the dam and the rock around the pumphouse to find late spawning crappies. Bluegill - Good: Bluegills are spawning in multiple locations around the lake. Move often to find 8-inch fish.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is good. Black Crappie - Good: Crappies are at the end of their spawn. Concentrate on the ends of the underwater reefs to catch late spawning crappie. Bluegill - Good: Bluegills are spawning and can be caught on the underwater reefs and the pea-gravel spawning beds in the lake. Largemouth Bass - Good.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: Viking lake is 20 inches low. Access to the lake by boat and shore has improved. Black Crappie - Fair: Viking will be a good destination for crappie fishing in 2022. Look for late spawning crappie by fishing rocky shorelines; move often. Bluegill - Fair: Bluegills have gained size and are in good body condition due to the drawdown. Bluegills should be spawning now. Largemouth Bass - No Report: Viking Lake has a very good largemouth bass population and will provide quality bass fishing in 2022.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Black Crappie - Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at all boat ramps. Black Crappie - Fair: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas. Channel Catfish - Fair: Try cut bait along wind-blown shorelines to catch channel catfish of all sizes.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in place at the main ramp. Black Crappie - Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye - Slow: Use jigs or crankbaits along weed lines or the roadbed to catch walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie - Good: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs or live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill - Fair: Try nightcrawlers fished under a bobber in shallow bays and rocky shoreline areas to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.
Water temperature is in the upper 60s to low 70s at most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.