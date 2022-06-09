BASEBALL
CAM 6, West Harrison 2: CAM senior Cade Ticknor took a shutout into the sixth inning and held on before retiring with two outs in the seventh inning. He came away with the win as the Cougars took down West Harrison, 6-2, in Rolling Valley Conference action Wednesday night in Anita.
Ticknor recorded 11 strikeouts on the night, as he and his teammates withstood a Hawkeye rally in the sixth inning. A pair of plays the senior leader, catcher Colby Rich and first baseman Joe Kauffmann were involved with – a 1-2-3 double play to stop another run, then an inning-ending 3-1-2 force out at home – halted what ended as a two-run West Harrison rally.
The Cougars built their 6-0 lead on a pair of RBIs each by Rich and Kauffmann, and another by Jack Follmann.
Ticknor sat down the first two batters in the seventh inning before walking the next batter. At his pitch-count limit, Rich came in relief and needed just three pitches to induce a game-ending grounder to short.
CAM won its ninth game in a row after a season-opening loss.
SOFTBALL
CAM 12, West Harrison 8: The Cougars trailed 8-1 after four innings against the Hawkeyes, but a pair of huge innings – six runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth – sent the home team on their way to the come-from-behind win in Rolling Valley Conference action.
Maddy Holtz and Jenna Platt each had three hits, while Karys Hunt drove in three runs for the Cougars, who collected 16 hits on the nights. The Cougars stole nine bases, with Platt perfect in four attempts.
Emma Follmann and Helen Riker combined for the seven-hitter, striking out seven.