ACGC 80, Ar-We-Va 51: The Chargers got off to a great start, leading 26-6 after the first quarter, and never looked back in an Iowa Class 1A district quarterfinal victory over the Rockets Monday night in Guthrie Center.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT BASKETBALL: ACGC downs Ar-We-Va; Audubon, CAM, Riverside fall
