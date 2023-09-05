AHSTW and CAM were ranked third in Class 1A and eight-player, respectively, in the latest Iowa high school football poll by the Associated Press.
AHSTW improved to 2-0 after a 41-7 win over Riverside. They'll play at Carroll Kuemper Catholic this week. CAM is also 2-0 after a 82-12 victory over Griswold; the Cougars play East Mills at Malvern this week. The top teams were Grundy Center in Class 1A and Gladbrook-Reinbeck in eight-player.
Glenwood was ranked sixth in Class 4A after their win over Atlantic on Friday, and face Class 3A No. 8 Harlan on the road. North Scott and ADM were tied for No. 1 honors in Class 4A this week.
Other top-ranked teams were Southeast Polk (Class 5A), Williamsburg (Class 3A), Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (Class 2A) and West Hancock of Britt (Class A).