MASSENA – CAM isn't yet state ranked but are showing signs they aspire to be among the state's top 10 in Class 1A after closing out a strong week against Riverside.
The Cougars built their lead steadily in the early going before putting the Bulldogs away with a five-run third inning and ending with a 15-2 win in Saturday's non-conference contest at Massena.
It was strong pitching and hitting that helped the Cougars in this one, with Ethan Follmann and Brody Paulsen combining for the three-hitter, with reliever Paulsen recording four of the Cougar bullpen's six strikeouts on the day.
After building a 6-0 over the first two innings, the Cougars big blows came in the third, when Lane Spieker, Colby Rich, Cade Ticknor and Chase Spieker each drove in runs. Seth Hensley added two more RBIs in the fourth, in answer to the Bulldogs' lone scores of the day.
Dalton Smith and Garrett Hough had Riverside's RBIs in their only scoring, those coming in the top of the fourth. Four Bulldog errors on the day gave the Cougars several chances.
The Cougars had 13 hits, with Rich having three, with a single, double and a triple, and drove in four runs. Lane Spieker, Jack Follmann, Joe Kauffmann and Brody Paulsen each added two hits, while Kauffmann also drove in three runs.
CAM improved to 8-1 on the year, while Riverside fell to 1-8.