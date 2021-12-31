What a year it was for sports in the News-Telegraph coverage area.
A year that started with a bang – a state semifinal appearance for one of the area’s perennial powers in girls’ basketball – continued with a bevy of medals at the state track meet and state appearances for area players in girls’ golf and boys’ tennis.
Then there was Atlantic softball’s summer of dominance, with an undisputed Hawkeye Ten Conference title and a state tournament berth for the first time in three years. Fans may always remember that 10-inning marathon game that lasted 3-1/2 hours and saw the winning run scored with no outs after coming back from a deficit.
The fall season will forever live in many memories, with two area schools winning their first team championship ever: CAM in football (in the eight-man class) and ACGC in boys’ cross country. And ACGC’s volleyball team wasn’t half bad, either, reaching the regional finals before bowing.
And earlier this month, one of the area’s top wrestlers captured his school’s first championship at one of the Midwest’s most prestigious tournaments, the Council Bluffs Classic.
All of this, in a year where we tried to get back to normal after a 2020 marked with cancellations due to the ongoing pandemic.
It’s all here, for your review, and it’ll start with football before the review reverts to chronological. (Note that this is just a summary of highlights and not meant to be a comprehensive review):
CHAMPIONSHIP
SUCCESS ON
THE GRIDIRON
It was a great year on the gridiron for News-Telegraph area teams, and southwest Iowa in general.
ACGC had a breakthrough season, winning their first eight games en route to a Class 1A District 7 runner-up finish. A marquee win early in the year over Greene County, a ranked team in Class 2A, helped set the tone for the rest of the year. In the end, the Chargers advanced farther in the playoffs in its five-year history, reaching the quarterfinals before falling in a hard-fought contest to the eventual state champions, Van Meter.
Then, of course, there was CAM and Audubon, the two dominant forces in eight-man football in southwest Iowa. The two were destined for a regular-season showdown and Audubon gave CAM all they wanted, but it was the Cougars who ground out a 58-42 win. The two teams blitzed their way through the rest of their schedules and, after each scored memorable playoff wins, met at the UNI-Dome and the state semifinals.
The path to the semifinals for CAM saw them rout East Mills and get by a tough Fremont-Mills squad, both regular-season rematches, before destroying Newell-Fonda 64-13. Audubon had the tougher path but showed just how good they were; after downing Stanton-Essex, they went on the road to upend then-No. 2-ranked Montezuma in dominating fashion, 63-14, before using a late punt return with no time outs left to upset fifth-ranked WACO 35-30.
In the semifinal, Audubon held a third-quarter lead, 29-28, but it was all CAM from there, as Lane Spieker would engineer a string of six unanswered touchdowns to roll to a 66-29 win. Audubon went home as semifinalists, but reached this marquee game for the second time in three years.
CAM, semifinalists for the first time, then battled third-ranked Easton Valley in a back and forth game, before the Cougars emerged 42-40 winners, behind five touchdowns from Spieker and more than 400 yards total offense from the eventual Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s eight-man all-state captain.
Incidentally, Spieker won’t be playing football in college. He chose baseball, another sport he excels at, and will be playing at Iowa Western Community College.
Other quick highlights:
- Atlantic went 3-6 under first-year coach Joe Brummer.
- Exira-EHK and Griswold both broke long losing streaks to bookend the season. The Spartans, which went winless in 2020, beat the Tigers in the season opener, en route to a 5-4 season and a “round of 32” berth. The Tigers, meantime, took advantage of a ninth game, pounced early and often and beat River Valley 54-22 to snap a losing streak dating to 2018, this under second-year coach Chase Wallace.
- AHSTW also made a “round of 32” appearance, its first bonafide post-season appearance since 2018. Riverside bade farewell to two outstanding seniors who gave the Bulldogs its best run of success in a decade: Brogan Allensworth and Rhett Bentley.
A CROSS COUNTRY TEAM TITLE FOR ACGC
The area’s other state championship came in cross country, and for ACGC, it was the school’s first in a team sport in school history. (Several years earlier, Katie Crawford won an individual state championship in girls’ cross country.)
Led by a fourth-place finish by Trevin Suhr, the Chargers and coach Colin Shawgo handily won the Class 1A state title, outdistancing Maquoketa Valley of Dehli and Earlham for the title.
“It took a lot of work. It’s not something we did overnight. We worked hard and ... it’s a great group of guys and bonded really well and worked really hard,” said Suhr, who rarely fell back from his top-5 pace before eventually finishing in 16:38.66. Pack running, with 17th-, 21st- and 22nd-place finishes for the team, helped push the Chargers over the top.
The area’s top individual finisher for the girls was also in Class 1A, with Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger coming in 18th to cap off an impressive freshman year.
Atlantic’s Drew Engler was 40th in the Class 3A boys field, while on the girls’ side Ava Rush and Claire Pellett were 48th and 87th. All three came close to qualifying for the 2020 meet but fell just short.
HAWKINS MOVES UP
The Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Men’s Division II Elite Eight tournament was Atlantic’s own Ryan Hawkins.
With multiple awards and honors already in hand, Hawkins capped his senior year at Northwest Missouri State with an 80-54 rout of West Texas A&M in the championship contest. He finished the game with a game-high 31 points and 18 rebounds in 39 minutes of action in a game that was never close. It was the second straight championship for the Bearcats, who also won in 2019 (and no tournament in 2020).
So what did he decide to do for an encore?
Take his final year of eligibility and complete his collegiate career at Division I Creighton, over in Omaha, Neb.
So far, he’s been all around successful, leading the Bluejays to a 9-3 record just before the holiday break. He averages 14.2 ppg and has a rebounding average of 7.2 per contest. He’s fit in quite well at the highest level of college men’s basketball, and at a program that was coming off a 22-9 record and Sweet 16 appearance earlier in the year.
FIVE TO SIMPSON
Atlantic’s 2021 senior class was richly gifted, and five of them ended up continuing to be classmates at Simpson College in Indianola: Skyler Handlos in men’s basketball, Haley Rasmussen in girls’ basketball, Caroline Pellett in softball, Joe Weaver in wrestling and Grant Sturm in football.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
There were plenty of other highlights in every sport in southwest Iowa. Just a few of the key moments:
BOYS BASKETBALL:
- Atlantic won a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship, sharing the crown with Glenwood. The Trojans advanced to the Class 3A substate final, falling to Dallas Center-Grimes. After the season ended, head coach Jeff Ebling announced his resignation, taking the head job at Indianola; assistant coach Jeremy Blake was hired at Nodaway Valley, to succeed the legendary Darrell Burmeister. Derek Hall, another coach on Ebling’s staff and a former standout at Denison-Schleswig, was hired to take over as Atlantic’s head coach.
AHSTW won a share of the Western Iowa Conference title, led by sophomores Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg, and junior Raydden Grobe. They reached the Class 2A district final but were beaten by Treynor.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
- Exira-EHK, led by all-staters Quinn Grubbs and Macy Emgarten, reached the Class 1A state tournament for the first time in three years. Coach Tom Petersen’s Spartans beat MMCRU 60-55 before falling to the eventual runners-up, Algona Bishop Garrigan, to close out a gritty 25-1 campaign.
Also, AHSTW – with Claire Harris, Claire Denning and Kailey Jones – reached the Class 2A regional final before being denied a state berth by Nodaway Valley.
Atlantic senior Haley Rasmussen became the all-time leading 5-on-5 scorer for the Trojans with 1,257 points, and an all-time season-best 482 points, good for a 21.0 ppg average. She’s now playing at Simpson College.
WRESTLING:
- A pair of fourth-place finishes at the state wrestling tournament – Atlantic-CAM’s Joe Weaver at 126, Riverside junior Jace Rose at 120 – highlighted the season. Weaver, a senior, finished second all-time in career wins for the school with 167.
TRACK:
- A pair of third-place finishes for Class 1A CAM were the top performances from the News-Telegraph area. Lane Spieker took the bronze in the long jump while senior Connor McKee led the shuttle hurdle relay to third. For Class 2A ACGC, Trevin Suhr was fourth in the 800-meter run.
On the girls’ side, the Audubon 4x400-meter relay, with all underclassmen and Hannah Thygesen as the anchor, placed fourth for the area’s top finish. Also placing fourth was ACGC’s Chloe Largent in the Class 2A girls’ high jump.
Atlantic senior Craig Alan Becker finished his illustrious high school track career with a pair of fifth-place finishes, in the 800- and 1500-meter runs. Haley Rasmussen was the other Trojan placewinner, sixth in the 400-meter dash.
At the Drake Relays earlier in the season, Becker finished second in the boys’ 800-meter run. McKee was eighth and Audubon’s Gavin Smith 11th in the 110-meter hurdles, and CAM’s Molly Venteicher was sixth in the shot put. McKee and Venteicher were believed to be CAM’s first-ever Drake qualifiers
GOLF:
- Griswold’s Jenna Reynolds and CAM’s Reese Snyder were state qualifiers for the Class 1A state girls’ meet. Reynolds, a three-time state qualifier, finished 18th while Snyder was 46th after the two-day meet.
TENNIS:
- Brothers Grant and Ethan Sturm of Atlantic qualified for the Class 1A state doubles meet, where they went 1-2 in Waterloo. This continued the Trojans’ excellence in the sport.
BASEBALL:
- Two area teams came oh-so-close to re-writing the Class 1A post-season script and denying Council Bluffs St. Albert the ultimate prize: a state championship. But Exira-EHK (3-2) and CAM (8-5 in eight innings) gave the Falcons everything they wanted. For Exira-EHK in the district championship game, the Spartans led until the sixth inning, and the game was tied going into the bottom of the seventh when on a freak play the Falcons scored the winning run. CAM, in the substate final rallied from a 5-2 deficit to force extra innings, only for the Falcons to get their three runs back in the top of the eighth and hold on to earn a state tournament trip.
SOFTBALL:
- Atlantic, with seven seniors (including starting pitcher Olivia Engler) on the roster, earned its first state trip in three years, ousting MOC-Floyd Valley in the Class 3A regional final. The Trojans battled Anamosa in a memorable 10-inning, back-and-forth marathon of a game before Jada Jensen scratched out the winning run to cap an amazing 10-9 victory. The Trojans couldn’t replicate the magic the rest of the way, shut out twice in their remaining games, 12-0 to Davenport Assumption in the semifinals and 3-0 to Williamsburg in the third-place game.
Exira-EHK, led by junior Macy Emgarten, fell one game short of state, 1-0 to Newell-Fonda in a rematch of the 2020 Class 1A regional final. Griswold had its deepest post-season run in 36 years with a Class 1A regional semifinal appearance, falling 6-3 to Martensdale-St. Marys.
VOLLEYBALL:
- ACGC had the best area advancement, ending their season in the Class 2A regional final with a three-set loss to South Hardin. Chloe Largent, a second-team all-state selection and University of Iowa commit, ended her fine career with an unofficial 18 kills on the night, and 2,048 kills for her career.
SWIMMING: Lexi Reynolds qualified for the state swimming meet in the 200-yard freestyle.