GIRLS SWIMMING
Spencer Triangular: Lexi Reynolds' second-place finish in the 100- and 200-yard freestyles were the best finish for Atlantic at the Spencer Triangular Tuesday night.
Reynolds finished the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:08.13, 12 seconds ahead of third place and just three seconds behind the winner. She later just missed winning the 100-yard freestyle, clipped by less than 0.25 seconds to clock a time of 58.62.
Edria Brummer and Kaedance Daly also competed for the Trojans. Brummer finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle in 33.30 and sixth in the breaststroke in 1:33.75. Daly was fifth int he 100-yard freestyle in 1:06.25 and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:26.92,
The Trojans finished third with 12 points. Spencer edged Carroll 78-72 for the meet championship.
Next up for the team: the Ames Swim and Dive Invite on Saturday at Ames High School.
VOLLEYBALL
Corner Conference Tournament: Fremont-Mills edged Griswold in five sets, using a decisive performance in the deciding set to come away with a 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-8 win Monday night in Stanton.
The Trojans came back to win a consolation match over Essex, 21-6, 21-4.
Statistics for the Tigers (14-11) were not posted as of Wednesday afternoon. Coach Jody Rossell's team is off until Tuesday, Oct. 4, when they play Council Bluffs Heartland Christian.
Missouri Valley 3, Riverside 1: In a battle of the Western Iowa Conference's top two teams, it was the Class 2A No. 7 Lady Reds who emerged winners over the Class 1A No. 13 Lady Dawgs, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17, 25-22.
Veronica Andrusyshyn had 13 kills, two blocks and 10 digs, while Ayla Richardson added 25 assists and a pair of blocks. Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell had eight kills, as did Elly Henderson, while Elyssa Amdor had five kills.
Glidden-Ralston 3, Exira-EHK 0: The Wildcats defeated the Spartans in straight sets, 25-10, 25-22, 25-14 in Rolling Valley Conference action Tuesday night in Elk Horn.
Shay Burmeister led the way for the Spartans (8-16, 1-3 RVC) with seven kills and nine digs, while Makenzie Riley and Jaelynn Petersen each had four kills. Riley also had nine digs.