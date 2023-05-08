DENISON – The 2023 Hawkeye Ten Conference girls’ champion is Atlantic.
top story
PREP GOLF: Atlantic girls' win Hawkeye Ten Conference meet
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Dorsey murder trial begins again in Council Bluffs
- PREP TRACK: Atlantic at Hawkeye 10 meet
- Second Week of Murder Trial Underway
- Dean and Cheryl Christensen to celebrate 50 years
- PREP TRACK: CAM boys 2nd, girls fifth at RVC meet
- Character Counts Awards/Guest Speaker
- PREP GOLF: Atlantic girls' golfers win Heflin meet; boys take seventh
- Audubon County named "Bird Friendly Iowa"
- PREP TRACK: Riverside girls take WIC track crown
- Cumberland man dies in motorcycle accident
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.