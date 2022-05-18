Atlantic is definitely having a good track season.
The results at some of the meets haven’t always showed a good track team, but whenever you have 12 events – six for the girls, five for the boys – you’re having a pretty dog-gone good year.
The Trojan boys had three events booked to Des Moines and the Iowa Class 3A state track meet at the end of last Thursday’s state qualifying meet in Denison, while the girls had four guaranteed reservations on the Blue Oval of Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Late Friday night, after the final state qualifying meet ended in LeMars, the girls added two events and the boys three.
Here’s how everything shakes out in the events the Trojans will be competing in, along with who the top seeds are in those events:
THURSDAY
Boys’ high jump: Sophomore Colton Rasmussen reserved his spot with a runner-up finish at the SQM with a 6’1” leap. Jayden Proehl matched that height, but although he had fewer successful attempts at the end of the night, he is in the field as an at-large. Rasmussen is seeded 14th, Proehl 17th. Top jumper Ian Collins of Charles City comes in with an SQM height of 6’8”, four inches clear of Bondurant-Farrar’s Nolan Meyer and North Polk’s Jack Noble.
Boys’ shuttle hurdle relay: The Trojans are at-large qualifiers with a time of 1:04.44. The expected lineup of Jackson McLaren, Rasmussen, Alex Keiser and Dante Hedrington is seeded 20th; alternate is Dayton Templeton. Pella owns the top SQM time of 1:00.28, just ahead of perennially successful Clear Creek Amana.
Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Claire Pellett and Ava Rush are back from last year’s state qualifying relay, this time as the veterans. They’re expected to bookend the legs, with junior Aubrey Guyer and freshman Mariah Huffman running the other two. The Trojans are seeded 16th with a time of 10:23.42. Top three are Dallas Center-Grimes, Sioux Center and Carlisle.
Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: State qualifiers a year ago, the team of Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Proehl and Bennett Whetstone will be looking to improve on a 22nd-place finish a year ago. The Trojans are ranked 21st and got in as the SQM’s runner-up with a time of 8:37.11, edging fellow-state qualifier Glenwood by two seconds; seniors Zane Berg and Drew Engler are alternates. The Little Hawkeye Conference – Pella (8:18.98), Newton (8:19.55) and Dallas Center-Grimes (8:20.55) – have the class’ three top times.
FRIDAY
Girls’ distance medley relay: Rush is a qualifier in four events, and is expected to anchor the second of her three relays, this one ranked 20th with an SQM time of 4:31.00. Expected to join her are fellow juniors Madison Huddleson and Chloe Mullenix, and sophomore Nicole Middents. Spencer (4:17.02) has a two-second edge over ADM for the top two spots.
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: McLaren is in the field as an at-large competitor, seeded 23rd with a time of 15.96. Just 1.15 seconds separates the top time – Clear Creek Amana’s Harrison Rosenberg – from 24th, so this event could be up in the air.
Girls’ 400-meter hurdles: Like her older brothers, Chloe Mullenix is starting to excel and gel on the track. She’s ranked 13th going into the event, a final, with a time of 1:09.41. That time is just three-plus seconds off the pace set by Winterset’s Darci Wiseman; Glenwood’s Abby Hughes is third, just a half second behind Wiseman and 0.12 back of South Tama’s JoJo Tyynisma.
Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Perhaps the Trojan girls’ strongest relay, Rush is once again an anchor leg for the team ranked seventh in this event, with a time of 4:10.15. Expected to run the first three legs in this, a preliminary heat, are Middents, Huffman and Mullenix; Pellett and Morgan Botos are alternates. It could be a fight for second, as the Trojans are just two seconds off Seregant Bluff-Luton; Solon (4:00.93) has a seven-plus seconds edge over the Warriors.
Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Whetstone’s hard push at the very end of the SQM meet as anchor got the Trojans a runner-up finish. It was needed as their time of 3:35.90 has them seeded 24th. Expected to be the first three legs Carter Pellett, Gannon O’Hara and Tyson O’Brien. Pella’s time of 3:24.75 is tops, followed by Moutn Vernon and Dallas Center-Grimes.
SATURDAY
Girls’ 800-meter run: Pellett has been one of the Trojans’ hardest workers, and will be looking to do better than her 24th seeded time of 2:33.69. Harlan’s Kaia Bieker has the best time at 2:18.36, more than four seconds faster than Spencer’s Brenna Fisher and six faster than Carlisle’s Ainsley Erzen.
Girls’ 1500-meter run: Rush’s lone solo event, and her strong push at the end of the season could pay off with a higher place than her No. 8 seed based on an SQM time of 5:08.68. Pellett got in via an at-large spot, with a time of 5:13.47, 15th best in the field. Ballard has the top two, and it could be a toss up between the veteran Paityn Noe (4:44.63) and the newcomer Annika Larson, less than a second behind; Geneva Timmerman of ADM is also in the top three.