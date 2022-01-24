GREENFIELD – The Atlantic High School archery team claimed second place at the Nodaway Valley Bullseye-3D tournament over the weekend.
Meantime, the middle school archers took the championships in both the boys' and girls' sides.
The middle school was led by Lily Johnson taking gold honors in both the 3D and Bullseye tournaments, followed by a strong performance by the entire team.
In the high school division, the archers held strong in second place in both tournaments, led by Cooper Jipsen in Bullseye and Conner Johnson in 3D.
"Once again a face off of between two of the top five schools in the state was not disappointing at all," said coach Clint Roland. "Coaches Kirshner Petty and myself couldn’t be happier with how this team works and prepares every week there is something special brewing in this group of kids excited to see where it takes us."
The Trojans will be heading to East Union to shoot Saturday, Jan. 29, in another 3D and Bullseye competition.
Nodaway Valley Bullseye-3D Tournament
Saturday, Jan. 22, at Greenfield
Bullseye
High school scores: West Des Moines Valley 3408, Atlantic 3338, Creston 3172, Diagonal, 3157, East Union 2976
Boys: 1. Cooper Jipsen 296, 3. Conner Johnson 290, 4. Carter Smith 287, 7. Keegan Kemp 284. Girls: 5. Mariah Hadley 280, 6. Jenna Kramer 280, 9. Halle Copeland 279.
Middle school scores: Atlantic 3068, Creston 3029, Stillwell Jr High 2963, Diagonal 2950, Nodaway Valley 2720, Indian Hills 2659
Boys: 3. Grant Petty, 4. Hank Roberts 271. Girls: 1. Lily Johnson 281, 10. Aubrey Graham 256.
3D Results
High school scores: West Des Moines Valley 1682, Atlantic 1635, Creston 1482, East Union 1309.
Boys: 2. Conner Johnson 287, 4. Carter Smith 281, 6. Cooper Jipsen 275, 7. Koby Namanny 271, 8. Zane Berg 266, 9. Lee Houser 266. Girls: 5. Belle Berg 271, 6. Dana Dreager 265, 9. Mariah Hadley 261.
Middle school scores: Atlantic 1512, Creston 1449, Nodaway Valley 1357, East Union 1340
Boys: 2. Grant Petty 257, 5. Jake Simonton 251, 6. Jacoby Wood 251, 10. Hank Roberts 243. Girls: 1. Lily Johnson 259, 5. Lily Willrich 249, 6. Margaret McCurdy 248, 7. Aubrey Graham 248, 8. Katrina Williams.