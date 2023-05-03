A pair of benefit golf tournaments have been announced.
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Dorsey murder trial begins again in Council Bluffs
- DRAKE RELAYS: CAM boys' SHR just misses finals cut
- Official entries for '23 Drake Relays announced
- Chase leads to drug, cash seizure
- Dean and Cheryl Christensen to celebrate 50 years
- PREP TRACK: CAM boys 2nd, girls fifth at RVC meet
- Church members donate to splash pad, pool
- Cass Health awarded grant for new apprenticeship program for nursing careers
- PREP GOLF: Atlantic girls' golfers win Heflin meet; boys take seventh
- Two more plead guilty in Fentanyl charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.