Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Storms could contain tornadoes. High 71F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 26F. W winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.