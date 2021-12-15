ATLANTIC – For the girls, it was a slow start to begin the third quarter.
The boys saw their misfortune early in the fourth quarter.
It added up to losses for Atlantic on both ends of a boy-girl doubleheader Tuesday night against Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
Both games were tight at halftime, but the girls went from just one possession behind at the end of the first half to trailing by seven midway through the fourth quarter, in an eventual 44-38 defeat to the Knights.
For the boys, it was a 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter that proved to be the backbreaker in a 67-64 Knights’ victory.
In both instances, Atlantic got out to a good start but once the visitors established a lead, the Trojans would rally but couldn’t quite get over the hump.
In the girls’ game, it appeared the Trojans settled in nicely with a bucket by Jada Jensen, a free throw by Aspen Niklasen and a layup by Paytn Harter. The Knights came right back and tied the score on a three-point bucket, but the Trojans were able to stay a step ahead of their guests, and it was an old-fashioned three by Harter that ended the quarter 13-11 in favor fo the Trojans.
Claire Pellett came off to score the first points of the second quarter, but then both teams went cold from the field. Atlantic didn’t take very good shots but fortunately for the Trojans, Kuemper had a tough time with their shot selection.
Finally, with 55.6 seconds left, Frannie Glynn hit on a pair of free throws, and that started a 6-0 half-ending run for the Knights that gave them the lead, and for good.
The Knights built the lead to as much as 40-33 midway through the fourth quarter, as the Trojans’ shooting remained cold as they tried to play catch-up. The Trojans could never get closer than four the rest of the way, as the Knights used timely free-throw shooting to keep distance.
Harter led Atlantic (1-5) with 18 points while Jensen added 13. Akuet Malek had 12 to lead Kuemper, while Catherine Mayhall added 11.
For the boys, the best stretch came in the second and third quarters. The contest was basically back and forth after Dayton Templeton connected on back-to-back three-point baskets to get the Trojans out of an early 9-2 hole.
Garrett McLaren hit a key shot with about a minute left in the first half to put the Trojans up 28-25, and then drew the charger on Kuemper with 56.7 seconds left in the half. Neither team could score before halftime.
Kuemper caught up in the third quarter and took a slim 48-46 lead going into the final eight minutes. It was there the Knight extended what would be a 10-0 run, capped by a pair of three-point shots in the first 1:07 to apparently break the game open, 56-46. But the Trojans came right back, as Colton Rasmussen hit a pair of free throws, Garrett McLaren had a basket, and Jackson McLaren came off the bench for the old-fashioned three-point play to make it a six-point game at 58-52.
Late in the game, Templeton hit the back end of a two-shot foul to pull the Trojans to within four, at 64-60. Then, on an inbounds play, Ethan Sturm fired off to Carter Pellett, who drove to the left side of the arc to drill a three-point shot to cut their deficit to just one, at 64-63.
That’s as close as they’d come, as the Knights were 3-for-4 down the stretch, and the only point came from Jackson McLaren on the second of two free throws.
Rasmussen led the Trojans with 16 points, while Templeton had 13 and Pellett, who came off the bench, scored 12. The Knights’ top man was Dawson Gifford with 15, followed by Isaac Evans’ 12.
Both teams are in action Friday against Council Bluffs Lewis Central. The girls are at home, the boys are on the road. Saturday brings a boy-girl doubleheader at Nodaway Valley.