Rankings from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association for the week of June 20:
Class 1A
1. Remsen St. Mary's (23-0)
2. Mason City Newman Catholic (20-3)
3. New London (15-0)
4. Kee, Lansing (25-2)
5. Don Bosco (17-2)
6. North Linn (20-2)
7. Ankeny Christian (20-0)
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (16-3)
9. Kingsley-Pierson (16-4)
10. CAM (15-1)
Others: Highland, Lynnville-Sully, South Winneshiek, Tri-Center, Woodbury Central.
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (25-0)
2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (19-2)
3. Cascade (13-3)
4. Clarinda (14-3)
5. Beckman, Dyersville (15-9)
6. Dike-New Hartford (16-0)
7. West Marshall (18-6)
8. Mid-Prairie (11-7)
9. Mediapolis (15-0)
10. Underwood (13-1)
Others: Anamosa, Waterloo Columbus, Davis County, Des Moines Christian, Monticello.
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption (19-3)
2. Grinnell (22-2)
3. Western Dubuque (21-4)
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (18-2)
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (20-5)
6. Dubuque Wahlert (17-6)
7. ADM (13-5)
8. Independence (14-7)
9. Clear Creek-Amana (13-5)
10. North Polk (10-4)
Others: Sioux City Heelan, Gilbert, Marion, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Delaware.
Class 4A
1. Johnston (23-1)
2. Iowa City High (20-6)
3. West Des Moines Dowling Catholic (18-7)
4. Waukee (18-7)
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (19-6)
6. Urbandale (17-8)
7. Cedar Falls (17-6)
8. Ankeny (13-8)
9. Waukee Northwest (16-9)
10. West Des Moines Valley (13-9)
Others: Ankeny Centennial, Dubuque Hempstead, Indianola, Pleasant Valley, Southeast Polk.