Rankings from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association for the week of June 20:

Class 1A

1. Remsen St. Mary's (23-0)

2. Mason City Newman Catholic (20-3)

3. New London (15-0)

4. Kee, Lansing (25-2)

5. Don Bosco (17-2)

6. North Linn (20-2)

7. Ankeny Christian (20-0)

8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (16-3)

9. Kingsley-Pierson (16-4)

10. CAM (15-1)

Others: Highland, Lynnville-Sully, South Winneshiek, Tri-Center, Woodbury Central.

Class 2A

1. Van Meter (25-0)

2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (19-2)

3. Cascade (13-3)

4. Clarinda (14-3)

5. Beckman, Dyersville (15-9)

6. Dike-New Hartford (16-0)

7. West Marshall (18-6)

8. Mid-Prairie (11-7)

9. Mediapolis (15-0)

10. Underwood (13-1)

Others: Anamosa, Waterloo Columbus, Davis County, Des Moines Christian, Monticello.

Class 3A

1. Davenport Assumption (19-3)

2. Grinnell (22-2)

3. Western Dubuque (21-4)

4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (18-2)

5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (20-5)

6. Dubuque Wahlert (17-6)

7. ADM (13-5)

8. Independence (14-7)

9. Clear Creek-Amana (13-5)

10. North Polk (10-4)

Others: Sioux City Heelan, Gilbert, Marion, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Delaware.

Class 4A

1. Johnston (23-1)

2. Iowa City High (20-6)

3. West Des Moines Dowling Catholic (18-7)

4. Waukee (18-7)

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (19-6)

6. Urbandale (17-8)

7. Cedar Falls (17-6)

8. Ankeny (13-8)

9. Waukee Northwest (16-9)

10. West Des Moines Valley (13-9)

Others: Ankeny Centennial, Dubuque Hempstead, Indianola, Pleasant Valley, Southeast Polk.

