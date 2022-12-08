RED OAK – Atlantic split a Hawkeye Ten Conference double dual Thursday night, dropping a dual against Creston before coming back to whip hosting Red Oak.
The Trojans, who have four ranked wrestlers in IA Wrestle’s new Class 2A standings, dropped the dual against the Panthers, 45-25.
Taye Jordan (11th at 106) and Brenden Casey (10th at 195) both picked up dominating wins, Jordan with a pin in 5:09 and Casey with a 9-1 win over Jaggar Luther. Aiden Smith, ranked third at 113, wrestled up a weight class and dropped a tight 4-2 decision to Christian Ahrens, a second-period reversal making the difference.
Also getting wins for the Trojans against the Panthers were Josh Hass (113), Cohen Bruce (182) and Miles Mundorf (220), with Hass and Bruce getting pins.
The Trojans reboudned in a big way against Red Oak, winning 72-11.
Easton O’Brien rebounded from his loss in the Creston dual, needing less than a minute to score a big pinfall win at 145. Jarrett Armstrong (170), Bruce, Casey, Mundorf and Nathan Keiser (285) were part of a five-pin stretch for the Trojans, with Casey needing just 18 seconds and Keiser 28 seconds to record their falls. Counting O’Brien’s earlier win, there were six pinfall victories by the Trojans.
Atlantic improved to 3-1 in dual action and will be part of the big Council Bluffs Classic this weekend. The first matches take place starting at 4 p.m. at the Mid-American Center.
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
