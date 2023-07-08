HARLAN – If the first few innings were an indication of Friday’s Iowa Class 3A substate quarterfinal between Atlantic and Harlan, this one was going to be as close and competitive as their regular-season meetings.
Through the first 4-1/3 innings, such was the case. It was 4-2, with multiple errors by both sides leading to just one earned run between them.
Then, the proverbial wheels fell off, as Harlan tallied five runs in the fourth inning to break the game open, and in the Cyclones coasted home to the 12-2 victory at J.J. Jensen Sports Complex and ended the Trojans’ season.
“We just didn’t have enough hits and didn’t make enough plays,” said coach Gaylord Schelling. “Credit to them; they hit the ball well.”
The Trojans finished with six errors on the night, and just four of the runs were earned. The Cyclones went up 1-0 in the first inning, but the Trojans scurried back with an unearned run of their own after Easton O’Brien doubled with two out and scored when an error by the Cyclones’ second baseman allowed Carter Pellett to reach.
With Harlan leading 3-1 going into the fourth inning, the Trojans scratched across their lone earned run of the night. Xavier Darrow and Clevi Johnson drew back-to-back two-out walks, and each advanced into scoring position off a passed ball. Tanner O’Brien got the RBI single to bring Darrow home, but he was picked off at second base to end further scoring chances.
As it turned out, that was the last run the Trojans would score, and the fifth inning is where Harlan made its move. Matthew Sorforden cracked a two-run single to build the lead to 6-2, and a dropped ball in the outfield and a Quinn Koesters’ RBI single to right sent three more runners home to open things up.
As it was, Jayden Proehl pitched well, scattering the Cyclones’ hits. Cyclone ace Stephen Leinen did the damage, limiting the Trojans to four hits and a pair of walks while striking out 12.
“He kept his pitch count down and made some good pitches, but some pitches they hit an that’s part of the game,” said Schelling of Proehl’s performance.
Despite the outcome, Schelling, who returned to the Trojan dugout after five years away, was happy with his team’s play this season. The Trojans finished 10-18, 7-13 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
He spoke well of the six seniors: Johnson, Jackson McLaren, Easton O’Brien, Tanner O’Brien, Pellett and Proehl. Different charcter aspects – Tanner O’Brien’s quiet leadership, Pellett as a cheerleader, Easton O’Brien’s competitiveness, Johnson’s quiet competitor and effort, JP’s pitching effort and consistency, and McLaren as an “assistant coach” on the field and helping everyone get better.
In fact, all the seniors helped the team get better.
“They competed. They’re good kids and did a great job,” said Schelling. “I’m proud of them. (The seniors) went out with class. They lead by example, each in a different way.”