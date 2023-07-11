BLOOMFIELD – Atlantic softball gave itself a chance, but in the end, it was Davis County who came away with the hard-fought 3-2 win in an Iowa Class 3A regional championship game Tuesday night in Bloomfield.
The Trojans got on the board, 2-0, in the top of the fourth inning when Ava Rush slap-hit a ball into the outfield, between the Mustangs' shortstop and third baseman. After Claire Pellett struck out, Claire Wiederstein smashed a no-doubt home run over the left field fence.
The Mustangs answered back in the bottom of the fourth when Rachel McFarland led off with a base hit and eventually scored when, after a 5-3 groundout, the attempt to get McFarland taking third was overthrown and went into the outfield, and she came home to cut the Trojan lead in half.
Davis County took the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Kaitlin Olinger smashed a one-out, 2-2-count double into left center, scoring two runs and a 3-2 Mustang lead.
Mustang pitcher Madeline Barker got three outs in the top of the seventh to end the Trojans' dream of a state tournament spot.
The Trojans got all three of their hits in the top of the fourth, with Makenna Schroder getting the other hit. Riley Wood scattered the Mustangs' seven hits and walked one.
Atlantic ends its season 23-16.
