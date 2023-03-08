DES MOINES – The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced its 2023 honorees for induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame and Officials Hall of Fame.
The six selections will be honored during the 2023 IHSAA State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Honorees are Bill Francis, longtime coach at Boyden-Hull; Tim Hatchett, a 1,000-point scorer at Sioux City West and Sioux City Heelan in the mid-1980s; Jared Homan, a career double double standout at Remsen St. Mary’s in the early 2000s; Matt Woodley, a multi-sport star at Davenport Assumption and West Des Moines Valley; Craig Wurdinger, who guided Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Central to becoming state powerhouses from the 1990s through early 2020s; and Jenni Malsam, a registered boys’ and girls’ basketball official since 1979.
These honorees were nominated through their schools, recommended by the Hall of Fame selection committees, and approved by the Board of Control this winter.
Selections will be introduced at halftime of the Class 3A championship game on Friday, set for a 5 p.m. tipoff.
IHSAA BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME
BILL FRANCIS: Francis won four state championships and more than 500 games as a head coach for 29 years, including a run from 2000-22 at Boyden-Hull. His teams made seven appearances in the state finals across Class 2A and Class 1A, winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, and playing in three straight finals from 2019-21. The Palmer grad was named IBCA state coach of the year four times in the process. He retired in 2022 with career record of 515-194, going 430-132 at Boyden-Hull. Francis and his wife Sue now live in Waukee and have six sons: Taylor, Riley, Jake, Carter, Drew, and Dylan.
TIM HATCHETT: Hatchett was a two-time all-state wing who played two varsity seasons at Sioux City, West before transferring to Bishop Heelan for 1985-86. He topped 1,000 career points in his three-year varsity career and led Heelan to undefeated regular season and No. 1 rating before a 1986 substate final update. Hatchett was also all-state as a wide receiver in football for Bishop Heelan. He went on to play at the University of South Dakota, where he was a four-year starter and a Hall of Famer who remains the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,280 points, averaging 19.0 points per game in his college career and a school-best 24.6 points per game as a senior in 1990. Hatchett lives and works in Arizona.
JARED HOMAN: A dominant post for the Hawks who averaged a career double-double, Homan recorded 249 blocks in three varsity seasons. After recording 21.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 5.7 blocks per game as a junior, Homan earned honorable mention All-American honors as a St. Mary’s senior with 23.5points, 14.0 rebounds, and 6.5 blocks per game. Twice an all-state performer, he went on to play at Iowa State and became the school’s career leader in blocks (235). His Big 12 honors included two All-Academic teams, 2004 All-Improved team, and a 2005 All-Big 12 selection. Homan played 11 seasons of professional basketball across Europe – Greece, Turkey, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Germany, Russia, Israel –winning the Croatian league in 2008-09, and attending Chicago Bulls camp in 2007.Now a territory manager for Boston Scientific Corporation, Homan lives in New York City.
MATT WOODLEY: A four-year starter and two-time state tournament competitor for two schools, Woodley shined as a multi-sport star from 1992-95. His three years at Assumption included two all-state honors and three all-conference seasons as the Knights won the MAC and attended the 1992 state tourney. Once his coaching family moved ahead of the1995 season, he helped lead Valley to the Class 4A final and earned all-tournament team captain nod for the state runner-up. In football, he was twice all-state and his squads advanced to the 4A quarterfinals in 1994 and 1995. In baseball, Woodley was all-conference for both Assumption and Valley, but won back-to-back a1992 and 1993. He went on to play at Drake, starting every game of his college career and graduating as the school’s all-time leader in steals. Twice a captain and All-MVC, Woodley went straight into college coaching, returning to Waukee for a brief high school stint (2009-11), and his advancing stops have included a run as Iowa Energy head coach and Drake assistant coach. Woodley is currently an assistant coach at Wake Forest and lives in Winston-Salem with his wife Jennifer and four children: Michael, Molly, Mackenzie, and Miles.
CRAIG WURDINGER: Starting out as an all-state player for Hall of Fame coach Bud Bergman at Waverly-Shell Rock, Wurdinger entered coaching right out of college in 1988 and arrived at Wahlert Catholic in Dubuque in 1994. He coached five Golden Eagles teams to the state tournament, going 170-60 and winning three conference titles in 10 seasons. Wurdinger then took over Davenport Central and guided the Blue Devils to the Class 4A final in 2008. His run at both eastern Iowa powers included 15 all-state players and earned him state coach of the year honors in 2008. He retired in 2021 with a 411-247 career record. Wurdinger and his wife Judy have five children – Rebecca, Rachel, Haley, Melanie, Sam – and four grandchildren.
IHSAA OFFICIALS HALL OF FAME
JENNI MALSAM: A national leader for female officials across both the IHSAA and IGHSAU, Malsam has been a registered boys’ and girls’ basketball official and volleyball official since 1979. She has also officiated soccer for both organizations since 1997. The Kingsley native has served as a member of the IHSAA officials advisory committee and has been respected as an evaluator and assignor in northwest Iowa. Her tenure includes five years on the NFHS Officials Association board and sitting as president in 1999, both times being the first woman to serve in either capacity. Her national contributions also include the NFHS Hall of Fame committee, and the NFOA officials’ publication and education committees. In 2002-03, she was selected as NFOA national official contributor of the year. Malsam and her husband Joe live in Sioux City and they have four children – John (Casey), Katie(Ryan), Joe (Katie), and Annie – and six grandchildren.