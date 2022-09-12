Special Olympics Iowa has had a South-Central delegation serving the Atlantic and Griswold area under the umbrella of Griswold Tigers for the past 10-plus years. It is with great enthusiasm that we can say Atlantic now has their own local delegation.
top story
Special Olympics Iowa is bringing the Thunder to Atlantic
- By Jackie Carnes Special to the NT
-
-
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
