Three members of the Atlantic boys' soccer team got honorable mention selections with the naming of the all-Hawkeye Ten Conference team.
Lee Houser was chosen as a midfielder, while Tristan Mathisen was named at forward and Nathan Pobanz selected as a defender.
Mathisen was one of two Trojans who scored a team-high five goals, while Pobanz and Houser each had a goal.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central, which won the Iowa Class 2A state championship with a 3-1 win over Pella, had five first-team selections and also got three second-team picks. Will DeVine, one of those first-team picks, allowed nine goals against 59 saves for a 86.8% success rate. Glenwood had four first-teamers while Denison-Schleswig had three; both the Rams and Monarchs had four second-team selections.
All-Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Soccer
First Team
Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Easton Adams, Jonah Churchill, Colton Costello, Will DeVine*, Brayden Shepard. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Gavin Tarbox*. Creston: Aidan Anderson. Denison-Schleswig: Manuel Alcaraz, Edin Barrios, Chris Campos. Glenwood: Jayme Fritts, Caden Johnson, Cort Lovato, Jade Nanfito*. Harlan: Ashton Lyon*.
Note: An asterisk (*) denotes unanimous selection.
Second Team
Carroll Kuemper: Matthew Borkowski. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Johnny Barradas, Boston Hensley, Dylan Voudry. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Chase Morton. Denison-Schleswig: Richard Gonzales, Oscar Hernandez, Evan Jeronimo, Ramon Perez. Glenwood: Collin Lincoln, Thomas Nieman, Adam Severn, Jacob Slaughter. Harlan: Grant Assman, Luke Freund.
Honorable Mention
Atlantic: Lee Houser, Tristan Mathisen, Nathan Pobanz. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Isaac Evans, Tommy Fitzsimmons. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Gaige Tripp. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Nate Kay. Creston: McCoy Haines, Briley Hayes, Derek Paup, Dillon Starlin. Denison-Schleswig: Jesus Hernandez, Jesse Valsquez. Glenwood: Casey Godbout. Harlan: Ian Shelton.