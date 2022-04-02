AUDUBON – Three of the area's four teams competing at the Audubon Early Bird girls' invitational Friday night came away with championships.
It was the host Wheelers who did the best, coming away with three wins. Stefi Beisswenger, a state cross country qualifier this past fall, shone in the distance events, as expected, and came away with wins in the 3000-meter (11:20.00) and 1500-meter runs (5:30.00).
The Wheelers' other win was in the distance medley relay, with Michelle Brooks, Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen and Hannah Thygesen turning in a time of 4:34.54.
Riverside had a pair of winners. The 4x800-meter relay turned in a time of 10:40.71 behind the running of Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson, Macy Woods and Veronica Schechinger, while Henderson won the 400-meter run in a time of 1:03.73.
CAM's win came in the discus, where returning state qualifier Mallory Behnken had a throw of 103'4".
AHSTW's top finisher was Rylie Knop in the 3000-meter run. She qualified for the state cross country meet this past fall, along with Cody and Beisswenger, and is expected to be one of the top performers for the Lady Nikes this spring.
Audubon Early Bird
Friday, April 1, at Chis Jones Field, Audubon
Area results (top 8 only)
High jump: 7. Emma Follmann (CAM) 4'4". Shot put: 2. Mallory Behnken (CAM) 33'6". Discus: 1. Mallory Behnken (CAM) 103'4", 5. Marissa Spieker (CAM) 81'5", 8. Karys Hunt (CAM) 77'5". Sprint medley: 2. Audubon 1:57.66, 3. Riverside 2:00.58, 8. AHSTW 2:04.80. 3000-meter run: 1. Stefi Beisswenger (Audubon) 12:08.80, 3. Rylie Knop (AHSTW) 13:19.01, 6. Becca Cody (Riverside) 13:39.68, 8. Carley Dennis (CAM) 14:19.88. 4x800: 1. Riverside 10:40.71, 7. Audubon 13:02.34. Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Riverside 1:14.64, 7. Audubon 1:21.63, 8. AHSTW 1:30.63. 100: 3. Madison Steckler (Audubon) 13.98, 4. Jenna Wheatley (CAM) 14.01. Distance medley: 1. Audubon 4:34.54, 8. Riverside 5:19.64. 400: 1. Elly Henderson (Riverside) 1:03.73, 6. Brooklyn Buck (AHSTW) 1:10.13. 4x200: 4. Riverside 1:57.76, 6. AHSTW 2:00.25. 100 hurdles: 2. Veronica Andrusyshysn (Riverside) 17.54, 5. Madison Steckler (Audubon) 18.21. 800: 3. Hannah Thygesen (Audubon) 2:36.42, 4. Stefi Beisswenger (Audubon) 2:40.66. 200: 2. Lydia Erickson (Riverside) 27.99, 4. Abigail Zaiger (Audubon) 29.02, 7. Mattie Nielsen (Audubon) 29.38. 400 hurdles: 4. Carly Henderson 1:16.93. 1500: Stefi Beisswenger (Audubon) 5:37.80. 4x100: 2. Riverside 52.17, 8. CAM 56.95, 9. AHSTW 57.05, 11. Audubon 57.28. 4X400: 3. Riverside 4:20.01, 4. Audubon 4:36.57, 11. CAM 5:11.33, 12. AHSTW 5:17.10.