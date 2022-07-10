ANITA – They had to rally, but one of the most prolific senior classes in CAM’s history has at least one more game together.
And with it, one last chance to advance to the Iowa Class 1A state baseball tournament.
The eighth-ranked Cougars overcame a rally that saw Lamoni tie the game come oh-so close to pulling the upset, using the bat of one of those seniors – Colby Rich – to pull away in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Rich’s two-out, two-RBI single to right sparked a four-run uprising that eventually led to a 7-3 victory in Saturday’s district championship game at Anita.
Lamoni had tied the game by use of a two-out rally, with Braedon Boswell’s RBI tying the game at 3-apiece. The Demons earlier scored two runs in the top of the fifth to rally from a 3-0 deficit, before the Cougars responded with Rich’s bases-loaded hit. Lane Spieker scored on a Joe Kauffman infield signle and Rich came home on a wild pitch to cap the scoring.
Jack Follmann and Chase Spieker each had two hits, with Rich’s pair of RBIs tops for the Cougars. Kauffman picked up the ‘W’, he and Cade Ticknor combining for the five-hit, nine-strikeout performance.
Saturday’s district final marked the last home game ever for Rich and senior classmates and teammates Spieker, Ticknor, Kauffman and Ethan Follmann. They were all together for the school’s first-ever state football championship last fall and together had a bunch of success on the track.
The Cougars (26-2) move on to face Ogden, a 3-2 upset winner over Ankeny Christian Academy in their half of what will be Substate 7. The game is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bondurant-Farrar Middle School, Bondurant.