Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.