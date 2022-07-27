Omaha Biliew, the buzz of the prep basketball world in Iowa, will be staying home.
A five-star recruit and among the top 15 Class of 2023 players in the nation by both 247 Sports and ESPN, Biliew announced Wednesday that he will continue his athletic career at Iowa State.
He also had considered Kansas and Oregon.
He played at Link Academy (Mo.) this past winter and will return to Iowa to play his senior season at Waukee.
Biliew has a Hawkeye Ten Conference connection. His brother, Goanar, was a former Denison-Schleswig standout and will be playing at Bradley University.
