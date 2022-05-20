DES MOINES – Lane Spieker, by his admission, didn’t have his best year in the long jump.
“Last year, I jumped 22-1/2, and I haven’t even come close to that (this year),” the CAM senior said. “But it’s always fun coming to Drake (Stadium) and felt decent today. It is what it is, and I’m not going to complain about it.”
There are no complaints, especially after the multi-sport Cougar superstar finished sixth in the long jump, one of his track specialities, with a leap of 21’01.75”.
The performance was one of three top-six finishes for the News-Telegraph coverage area on Day 1 of the Iowa Class 1A state track meet Thursday morning at Drake Stadium.
Spieker’s best distance came in his first attempt.
Just a lot of hard work. We haven’t got much to practice on. At our school the long jump pit isn’t the greatest. Going to meets is usually our practice Being competitive in that and jumping pretty far, I’d say, is pretty good.
“A lot of hard work is in the weight room, but it’s how much you dedicate and put forth is what you’re going to get out of it.”
Spieker just missed qualifying for the 200-meter dash finals, coming in 13th in a preliminary heat with a time of 23.69.
“That might have been my worst 200. But it doesn’t do me any good to go from the long jump straight over there (the 200-meter starting line),” he said. “I was a little bit gassed from that.”
He acquitted himself in the 100-meter dash, qualifying for Saturday’s finals with a prelim heat time of 11.51. That was good for the eighth and final spot in the final.
AUDUBON’S BEISSWENGER’S BIG DEBUT
Stefi Beisswenger was among six of freshmen making a big splash in their Iowa state track meet debut.
She came in with a goal of a top-three finish, and even though that didn’t exactly come to pass, she still did well with a sixth-best time in the 3000-meter run, with a personal best time of 11:07.91.
Beisswenger was in the thick of the lead pack early on before falling back a bit, but never out of contention for scoring for the Wheelers.
“Came here to PR definitely and at least get third place or even get into the top eight,” she said after the race.
SEVENTH FOR RIVERSIDE GIRLS 4x8
The Riverside 4x800-meter relay team came in with the ninth-fastest seed time.
They came away seventh.
Extra motivation?
“Yeah, I guess,” admitted Veronica Schechinger, who ran the third leg of the team that ran 10:15.63. “I knew we’d try to do better and we got times the coaches wanted us to run.”
It was trust in the coaches that led to the Lady Dawgs success in this and several other relays. The splits of the four for Riverside were all between 2:27 and 2:38.
“We worked our butts off in practice listened to and trusted the coaches and now we’re here running it,” said Macy Woods, who ran second leg.
SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY
The only other race of the day for Audubon was on the boys’ side, where the Wheeler shuttle hurdle relay team earned the right to encore on Saturday.
With a veteran lineup in tow, the Wheelers came in fourth in their preliminary heat. Aaron Olsen, Carter Andreasen, Brandon Jensen and Gavin Smith came in at 1:02.01.
That earned them the right to try to improve upon a third-place finish a year ago, which Smith was also a key part of.
“I was seeing the guy was right in my peripheral vision and I just wanted to beat him, so I pushed harder,” said Jensen of his third leg and what got him going.
Smith, who’ll also be competing in today’s 110- and 400-meter hurdles, said the team ran its season best by half a second.
“I wasn’t running super risky, a little more conservative and not get too close to the hurdles,” said Smith. “I just wanted to finish the race. I was pretty sure our time was going to be good when they said the time we had to run.
“Probably in the finals I’ll run a little more risky,” he said.
What can change between now and Saturday’s finals?
“I definitely need to get my race consistent throughout and not hit hurdles as much,” noted Jensen. Other than that there’s nothing much we can change. I love running here and it’s the best place to run.”
The CAM boys, which placed sixth a year ago and had several back from last year’s team, will be joining the Wheelers in Saturday’s finals. They posted a time of 1:03.70, with Jack Follmann, Joe Kauffman, Cale Maas and Sam Foreman earning the right to return to the blue oval.
OTHER EVENTS
Boys long jump: Griswold’s Cale Swain was the News-Telegraph area’s other competitor in the event. The Tiger junior, who came on strong at the end of the season and had the fourth best distance coming in, finished 12th overall with a best distance of 20’0.75.”
Girls shot put: CAM senior Mallory Behnken finished with a throw of 33’3.75”, good for 17th place.
Girls shuttle hurdle relay preliminary: CAM was eliminated after placing 22nd in a preliminary heat with a time of 1:14.98. Running were Bree Bower, Nova Wheatley, Maddie Holtz and Abby Follmann.
Girls 200-meter dash: Riverside’s Lydia Erickson finished seventh in a preliminary event, advancing to Saturday’s finals with a time of 27.03. CAM’s Jenna Wheatley was 24th at 28.55.
Girls 100-meter dash: Andrusyshyn took a tumble as she crossed the finish line of her preliminary heat, but she got right back up and was fine. This, after the Riverside junior posting the fifth-best time in the event and qualifying for Saturday’s finals at 13.24.
Boys 400-meter dash: CAM junior Cale Maas finished 10th with a time of 52.07, just 0.15 out of eighth.