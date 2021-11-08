It’s one of those matchups where two teams, just a hop, skip and a jump away, are playing each other on the state’s grandest stage.
Anita and Audubon are 30 miles apart, given one uses the most direct route – Iowa Highway 83 to the U.S. 6-71 junction, then north along 6-71 and then just 71 north of Interstate 80 – but they’ll both be en route to Cedar Falls’ UNi-Dome, on the campus of Northern Iowa University, both hoping to land a spot in the biggest game of the year.
When the dust settles after Wednesday morning’s game, just one – either CAM or Audubon – will be playing in the state championship game next week, back at the UNI-Dome.
The championship game, set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, will pit the winner against either Easton Valley or Remsen St. Mary’s.
It’s the Iowa eight-man semifinals, and for CAM, it’s the school’s first semifinal appearance. Audubon was there two years ago, but before that it was 1977, when they were a Class 3A school and 11-man football was the only game in town, when the Wheelers traveled to the UNI-Dome for the state championship contest.
The Cougars – top-ranked all season, survived one of its only serious challenges this year back on Sept. 24 when they traveled to Chis Jones Field in Audubon, taking a quick 24-0 lead before the Wheelers stormed back to pull to within two, 32-30, at halftime. The Cougars then finally put the game away in the fourth quarter and dodged a couple of late comeback attempts to win, 58-42.
The only other serious challenge for the Cougars was a 46-20 win over Fremont-Mills in the round of 16. It was another rematches, and the Cougars had to rally from a 12-8 halftime deficit, using three third-quarter touchdowns to begin pulling away 46-20. Sandwiching that was a pair of one-sided playoff games, including last Friday’s 64-13 rout of Newell-Fonda that made school history.
The Wheelers, meantime, uprooted a pair of top-5 ranked teams in the past two rounds, including a surprisingly easy 63-14 rout of No. 2-ranked Montezuma and a 34-30 come-from-behind win over WACO. The thing that made the win over WACO so memorable and fascinating was that there was under two minutes left and the Wheelers were out of time outs, but yet they forced a Warrior punt and it was Braden Wessel who ran back the ball 75 yards for the historic touchdown.
Going back to their regular season meeting, it was the Cougars’ Lane Spieker who had one of his better games this season, taking the ball 40 times and plowing for 373 yards and seven touchdowns in the win. He also threw for 68 yards on 4-of-6 passing and a touchdown throw to Cade Ticknor. The Cougars were, however, just 50% – 5-of-10 – on two-point conversion tries.
Gavin Smith wasn’t too bad, either, rushing for 193 yards on 41 carries and five touchdowns. Carter Andreasen had 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns as well, while Braden Wessel had a touchdown catch. The Wheelers were without kicker Matthew Beisswenger and lineman Joey Schramm in that contest, and were also just 50% – 3-of-6 – on two-point conversion attempts.
Both teams had two turnovers, a lost fumble and an interception.