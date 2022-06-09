Riverside's third-place team finish at the Iowa Class 1A girls' state track meet was built on a state championship in the 4x400-meter relay and a runner-up showing in the 4x200-meter relay.
It was those two relays that were honored by the Iowa Track and Field Coaches Association on its all-state teams.
The 4x200's runner-up time of 1:47.14 was on the efforts of Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Elly Henderson and Lydia Erickson. The state championship 4x400 had Macy Woods join Henderson, Erickson and Bluml as they finished in 4:06.16.
The state champions and runners-up in each event in each class for boys and girls were so honored with all-state honors. The top four teams when taking all classes into consideration were named to an "elite" squad.