The Atlantic archery team competed in Diagonal over the weekend with another strong showing.
In the high school division, Atlantic came in second with a score of 3,314. Atop the standings was West Des Moines Valley with a score of 3,373.
“The team is getting stronger as the year pushes on. With two weeks to go and three tournaments left before state, I believe this group of kids are starting to gel at the right time,” said coach Clint Roland.
Individually, Cooper Jipsen was first in the boy’s division with a 295, followed by Connor Johnson at 290 and Carter Smith at 287. The girls’ division saw Jeanna Kramer come in fourth at 280.
Atlantic Middle School takes took first at 3,110. Individually, Grant Petty was second in the boys’ division with a 277, while Hank Roberts was third at 274, Henry Roland eighth 262 and Jacoby Wood 10th at 261. Lily Johnson took first in the girls’ division with 280, while Margaret McCurdy was third at 269 and Aubrey Graham seventh at 259.