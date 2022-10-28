Tradition.
When you're talking about ACGC's cross country program, that's the heights the program has attained.
State qualifiers every year, and for the boys, three years in a row placing in the top four.
Two years ago, a fourth-place finish. Last year, a state championship.
At Friday's Iowa Class 1A state meet, a trophy lined with silver.
Behind a 12th-place finish by senior Justin Reinhart, the Chargers finished a strong season with 126 points in the runner-up finish, 24 points back of team champion Iowa City Regina. Woodbine, who had individual champion Landon Bengden, rounded out the top three with 132 points.
"We wanted to go out and get first place, which obviously didn't happen, but I'm still happy with what this team has been able to accomplish this season," said Reinhart, one of two seniors who ran their final races at Fort Dodge's Lakeside Golf Course, and came in at 16:43.
Reinhart's time earned him an all-state honor and a spot on "the deck" of the Lakeside Golf Course clubhouse.
It's been an interesting climb to the top for the Chargers.
"My freshman year (2019), we didn't even qualify for state and the past three years we've been able to place very high," said Reinhart. "It's taken a lot of hard work and dedication from everyone to do this kind of thing every year."
The hope for Reinhart, who came in to the state meet as the top-ranked Class 1A runner, is for the Chargers to return year after year and continue to collect top 3 finishes. They could have a strong contingent that might put them in contention if the results mean anything.
Junior Andrew Mahffey, ranked 28th, finished 21st in 17:00, and could contend for a top 5 finish in 2023. Noah Kading was 59th at 17:49. Tyconder Ellis, the other senior who ran Friday, was 67th at 17:59 and Gavin Sloss rounded out the scoring with a time of 18:00, good for 69th place.
Bo Arrasmith (72nd, 18:02) and Lance Bunde (74th, 18:03), both juniors, rounded out the contingent.
"It's meant a lot to me to be around this team and around great people," said Reinhart.
The lone ACGC girls' qualifier, Ava Campbell, also earned a spot on the medal stand. A sophomore, Campbell came in 12th and had a time of 17:45.
"I think last year I was very scared and went out too fast. This year I tried not to do that and I didn't see I was struggling but I PR'ed by 30 seconds," said Campbell. "I was trying to get a bunch of girls that were ahead of me and I had my eye on the girl that ended up 13th and I was trying to get her."
This year Campbell ran alone among the Charger girls, her team's lone qualifier. But her teammates were there, ready to cheer her on and boost her to the big finish.
She said she wouldn't have earned her state medal without their help.
For his entire program's efforts, coach Colin Shawgo was proud.
Perhaps some slow starts, forcing runners to weave in and out later in the race, hampered the effort a little bit for the Chargers, but the coach said there was still a lot to be proud of.
"Second place (for the boys), there's a lot to be proud of," he said. "I know the boys are disappointed because they wanted to get first but it's hard to repeat. Everybody ran as well as they could. Their starts were a little slow but they picked it up and they really earned the second-place trophy."
AUDUBON, RIVERSIDE
Audubon sophomore Steif Beisswenger concluded her season with another strong performance, coming in 23rd with a time of 20:11.
"Fantastic race," said Wheeler coach Pete Dammel. "Just a huge, huge race. There's 120-130 kids racing and a beautiful day and she put down a beautiful race, and I'm just nothing but proud of her and excited for her future."
Anytime you have an athlete like Beisswenger, said Dammel, that's inspiring and encouraging to see hard work and dedication pay off. It's also shown in her state track efforts, where she was the team's top distance runner her freshman year and medaled in the 3000-meter run.
"Next year's a brand new year and we start from scratch and we hope to build on (this year) and set some goals and get back (to Fort Dodge)," said Dammel.
Riverside had three state qualifiers. For the girls, junior Carly Henderson was 37th with a time of 20:41, and Bailey Richardson, a freshman, was in at 21:17, good for 60th place.
Henderson is a two-time state qualifier this fall, as she's also a member of the Lady Dawgs' state-bound volleyball team.
The only other area Class 1A boys' competitor was Mason McCready, who finished 58th with a time of 17:49.
"The kids ran competitively today," said coach Alex Oliver. "The race was pretty big and there were a lot of people especially the packs we were at. The girls spread out after a mile and they got settled into the race. Carly ran a little bit slower than she did but being a state qualifier takes a little bit out of your legs. Bailey definitely improved as she got out in the race.
"Mason got trapped in the first mile but started to run better after that," Oliver continued. "All three should be back and this sets the stage for more success."