AUDUBON – Audubon saw the bulk of its success in a 10-win season a year ago outside the Western Iowa Conference.
With two seniors graduated from last year's last-place WIC squad, there's loads of talent back for the Wheelers this season. That has interim coach Molly Lange and her team looking to move quite a ways up the chain of teams in what's traditionally a very strong conference.
Lange, who coached at Audubon from 2009 to 2016 and guided her final team to the state tournament, is filling in during head coach Brandi Gruhn's maternity leave. She's also seen time with club programs and had a stint as Carroll's head coach.
She's got a lot to work with, with 10 returning letterwinners and a freshman who has played lots of club volleyball during the off-season.
"Things have been going very well," Lange said. "We're working hard and we're taking what (coach) Gruhn has started with them and kept going with it. But we have so many returning starters, and (Gruhn) and I have been tag-teaming things this summer. So it's been a pretty easy transition, and our seven seniors have helped set the tone and culture."
Mattie Nielsen, a junior, is the top returning kills leader for the Wheelers, with 102, or 7.8 per set. She was injured midway through the season, tearing her ACL, and other front row hitters had to pick up the slack.
"She's back in full force, and we've got some other kids who have stepped up. But she'll be our go-to hitter this year," said Lange of her outside hitter.
Some others who are looking to lead the attack are seniors Audrey Jensen (52 kills), Kali Irlmeier, Rylee Britten and Sienna Albersen, and freshman Harlow Miller, a 6'1" middle hitter who has had extensive club volleyball experience.
Albertsen and Madi Steckler will probably fill the right side.
"(Miller) will be one of our go-to players both offensviely and defensively, and she'll be a presence at the net," said Lange.
Junior Addie Hocker will probably be the lone setter this year, evenly splitting duties with the now-graduated Aleah Hermansen. Hocker had 203 assists and while she likely won't be asked to do much at the net, she still put away 43 kills last season, making her a potential double threat if needed.
Irlmeier was a strong presence defensively last season, with 60 blocks, 47 of those solo, on the 2021 season. Kylie Hartl, who returns 274 digs from a year ago, will likely quarterback the defense as libero, while Kacie Anthofer will also be counted on as a defensive and serving specialist, while freshman Anna Larsen could see time in the back row.
The Wheelers had a 92.7% serving success rate a year ago, but serving and serve-receive will be among the focus points. Lange said a key part of her team's success will be being aggressive at the serving line and getting teams out of system, while also being strong on the receiving end.
While the Wheelers are seeking to move up the chain, Lange knows it will be a strong WIC conference once again. One recent poll had Missouri Valley, last year's league runner-up, as the front-runner, with Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood all in the upper half of the conference.
"Night in and night out, we'll be seeing teams where just about everyone has a lot of returning players," said Lange. "We'll be seeing strong volleyball every night so we'll need to be ready to compete."
Audubon opened the season Thursday, Aug. 25, with a triangular meet at Coon Rapids, playing host Coon Rapids-Bayard and Panorama. The Wheelers are off until Saturday, Sept. 3, when they go to South Central Calhoun of Rockwell City for a tournament.