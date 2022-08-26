EXIRA – After winning the coin toss and deferring to the Griswold Tigers, the Spartans of Exira-EHK received the kick-off Friday night at the 2022 season home opener. After weeks of conditioning and practice, both Griswold and Exira, no strangers to one another, came out eager to see how each side would perform under the Friday night lights.
The Spartans came on strong, quickly gaining momentum that reflected in total points on the scoreboard. Points that accumulated quickly resulting in a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers were plagued with injuries early on, a trend that would continue through the night. Griswold Head Coach, Andy Everett noted that Friday’s injuries to the Tigers roster made an already young team even younger, putting pressure on those in healthy standing to perform at a higher level than perhaps anticipated.
The Tigers worked hard to match the Spartans step for step but continued to fall short. Just after the second quarter began the Spartans scored again, causing the score to push over that 35-point lead, thus engaging a continuous clock. Regardless of the clock adjustment, the Griswold defense did thwart the Spartans attempt at a 2 point conversion just before half. The Spartans still walked into the half-time break with a lead of 48-0.
Impressed by the first half performance of his varsity starters, Spartans Head Coach Tom Petersen handed the second half of the Friday night match-up over to the Exira-EHK underclassman.
The Spartans underclassmen receiving the second half kick-off, were thrusted onto the battlefield for their chance to show up at their first home game but quickly experienced the Tigers hard-nosed natured as they allowed Griswold to put up their first eight points with just under 5 minutes to go in the third quarter.
The Tigers went on to hang an additional 16 points on the board for a final score of 61–22, the Spartans walking away the Friday night victors.
Some notable mentions for tonight’s matchup are Aiden Flathers with five carries for 85 yards, three touchdowns and a pick-six. Also notable for the Spartans is Alex Hansen with six carries and a touchdown for 41 yards, and Jameson Kilworth with five carries, 20 yards and two touchdowns.
Griswold had several players shine through the tough Friday night loss. Sophomore Zane Johnson’s eight carries and 53 yards and Sophomore Auden Wilson’s 2 touchdown receptions could pave the way to what seems to be a bright football future for the Tigers. Johnson and Wilson were joined by Quarterback Bode Wyman with his 30 yard and 58 yard touchdown pass, both to Wilson. Mason Steinhoff boasted the Tigers score with a 18 yard touchdown run, all helping their Tiger teammates accumulate some points and playing time.
Exira-EHK coach Tom Petersen noted that his underclassman proved that his repetitive request for them to pay attention and engage actively in practice came to fruition as they took the field tonight for an entire half. It was clear to both players and coaching staff that some of the confusion felt can and will be worked out in practice.
Both coaches complimented one another and their teams on a great Friday night game and wished them the best for what’s to come.
Griswold meets up with Bedford at Bedford next Friday Sept. 2nd and the Exira-EHK Spartans take on West Harrison at West Harrison
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
