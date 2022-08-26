EXIRA – After winning the coin toss and deferring to the Griswold Tigers, the Spartans of Exira-EHK received the kick-off Friday night at the 2022 season home opener. After weeks of conditioning and practice, both Griswold and Exira, no strangers to one another, came out eager to see how each side would perform under the Friday night lights.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos