The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for help with its annual wild turkey production survey. During the months of July and August wild turkey sightings are recorded to estimate this year’s nesting rates and nest success.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Time for a change
- Two Atlantic men charged in theft of firearms
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- On The Docket: Two Arrested in Harlan over the Weekend
- On The Docket: Duranceau pleads guilty to assault
- York, Pellett awarded Special Historical Category awards
- Harlan man arrested for theft of Bonnesen’s candy scale
- A time of transition
- CASS COUNTY FAIR: Petty a double Supreme Grand Champion winner in swine show
- Joe Biden, Hunter Biden And The Colombia Connection
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.