CEDAR FALLS – The smallest two football classes in Iowa – eight-player and 11-man’s Class A – have their semifinal games in the books, and state championship matchups are set.
Remsen St. Mary’s will meet WACO, while it’s another rematch of West Hancock and Grundy Center in the Class A finals. The first of the big-school classes – Class 4A finals pitting Council Bluffs Lewis Central vs. Carlisle, and Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. North Scott – were played Thursday evening.
Championship games next Thursday, Nov. 17, are 9:30 a.m. (eight-player), 1 p.m. (Class A) and 7 p.m. (Class 4A).
Here’s what’s gone down so far:
EIGHT PLAYER
Remsen St. Mary’s 42, Lenox 20: For the first time this season, the Hawks were in a competitive game well into the fourth quarter, needing a 63-yard Alex Schroeder touchdown run with just over 10 minutes left to finally create some breathing room against the Tigers.
Lenox got a 5-yard touchdown run by Gabe Funk to pull the Tigers to within 30-20 with 6:15 to go in the third quarter, the slimmest lead Remsen St. Mary’s has had that late in the game. But the Hawks’ responded and earned a spot in the championship game for the second time in three years.
Cael Ortmann ended with 220 yards receiving and three touchdowns for the Hawks, while Funk finished his final game for the Tigers with 288 total yards, including 154 rushing, and three touchdowns.
WACO 29, Newell-Fonda 21: Simeon Reichenbach scored both by the kick and the run as he led the Warriors pas the Mustangs in an eight-man semifinal Wednesday afternoon.
Reichenback had touchdown runs of 23 and 19 yards, both in the second half, and added field goals of 28 and 20 yards to factor in all four scores for WACO, playing in its first eight-man state championship.
The Warriors won just two games in 2020 but reached the quarterfinals before being knocked out by Audubon on a late punt return. Newell-Fonda led briefly in the third quarter, taking a 14-11 lead on Ryan Greenfield’s two-yard run, but Reichenbach’s two touchdowns and his second field goal gave WACO the game-winning momentum.
CLASS A
West Hancock 20, Lynnville-Sully 12: The Eagles took a 14-0 lead, only for the Hawks to tie the score on the last play of the third quarter, with Lannon Montgomery’s 59-yard pass to Connor Maston.
A Montgomery-to-Maston connection got the Hawks on the board earlier in the third quarter, for 14 yards.
The Eagles scored their first-half touchdowns on a pair of eight-yard runs, by Kale Zuehl in the first quarter and Mitchell Smith with 8:24 to go before halftime. Zuehl’s 1-yard run with 6:49 left in the game was the game-winner.
West Hancock ended with 358 yards, all on the ground, and edged out Lynnville-Sully’s 340 total yards, relatively evenly balanced between the rush and pass.
Grundy Center 49, Woodbury Central 20: The Spartans set up their third state championship matchup with the Eagles in four years, taking a 28-7 halftime lead.
Colin Gordon was 16-for-23 for 248 yards and five touchdowns, with three to Tiernan Vokes. Vokes’ longest touchdown was 28 yards, and ended with seven catches for 92 yards. Justin Knaack had 112 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.
Drew Kluender ended 20-for-41 for 314 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Woodbury Central, but also had three interceptions. Will DeStigter had a pair of touchdown receptions and ended with 149 yards.
West Hancock holds a 2-1 edge over Grundy Center in their recent series, all within a touchdown. The Spartans’ lone win came in 2020 in a pandemic-modified format where they met in the quarterfinals; the Eagles had the upper hand in both previous state championship games, 2019 and 2021.