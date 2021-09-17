So in case you're wondering, no, the News-Telegraph has not forgotten about the Atlantic girls' swimming team.
There is a team, and for the past five weeks, they and their coach, Dean Junker, have been hard at work, putting in the time as they prepare for their first meet of the season.
The thing is, the Trojan tankers' first meet isn't until this Saturday.
While most teams have been in competition since the first weekend of September, the Trojans decided to forego a planned trip Sept. 11 to the Cedar Rapids area and the Linn-Mar Invitational.
As such, the Trojans – all seven of them – will finally jump into competition this Saturday when they compete at the Bobcat Relays in Marshalltown.
It was that very pool a year ago at the Marshalltown Family Y where one of the Trojans, Lexi Reynolds, ended her sophomore season competing in two events at the state meet: the 200- and 500-yard freestyle relays.
"Lexi will be best swimmer and can swim what she wants to," said Junker. "The thing is we've got to get her into shape and ready for state qualifications again. She should qualify in the 200 and 500. She's got some hefty goals she's set for herself, so we'll see."
Ava Brucker and Paige Daly are the two seniors on this year's squad. Daly, who attends Clarinda High School and along with her sister, freshman Kaedance, participate as part of a cooperative program. Both Brucker and Daly are four-year starters who are expected to be the team leaders.
"Ava's been with me for four years," said Junker, noting her talent in the freestyle and butterfly events. "She's a strong girl and got a very good attitude. She's the kind of kid you want just because everyone like's her and she's a good kid."
The Daly sisters are at practice only a couple of days but do workouts in Clarinda. Of Paige, Junker said, "She's talented girl and does a lot more than swim." The younger Daly, Junker said, he hasn't seen very much, and she will be dual sporting this fall (also running cross country).
Also on the team are sophomores Edria Brummer, Neveah Duvanceau and Maria Petersen. Each had competed previously for the Flying Sharks but for Brummer and Duvanceau, this will be their first high school competition.
Gaining experience will be the main focus for the Trojans as they enter competition at Marshalltown. The first home meet of the year is Monday when the team hosts Council Bluffs Lewis Central.