Note: All SQMs will be 4 p.m. Thursday, May 12. Team assigments will be announced prior to the meets.
Class 1A: Audubon; Earlham; Edgewood-Colesburg; Fremont-Mills, Tabor; Hudson, Lawton-Bronson; Lisbon; Northwood-Kensett; Sigourney; and Wayne of Corydon. Class 2A: Cherokee; Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Eddyville; Grundy Center; Monticello; Osage; PCM of Monroe; Ridge View, Holstein; and Treynor.
Class 3A: ADM, Adel; Benton Community, Van Horne; Bondurant-Farrar, Bondurant; Decorah; Denison-Schleswig, Denison; Gilbert; LeMars; and Mount Pleasant.
Class 4A: Fort Dodge, Johnston; Kennedy High School, Cedar Rapids; North Scott, Eldridge; Northwest High School, Waukee; and Senior High School, Dubuque.