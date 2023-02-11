roger-hill-whitetail-deer008_crop.jpg

Courtesy photo/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Deer hunting season in Iowa is about to begin statewide in Iowa, with the first shotgun season set for Dec. 3-7.

Iowa’s 2022 deer harvest increased 7% over the 2021 season, due, in part to the new Excess Tag January Antlerless Season approved by the Iowa Legislature last spring.

– Iowa DNR

