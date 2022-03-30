Colfax-Mingo Invitational: The ACGC boys edged Des Moines Christian at a four-team meet Tuesday night, while the girls finished fourth at the meet hosted by Colfax-Mingo.
For the ACGC girls, Ava Campbell won the 800-meter run, Chloe Largent took top honors in the high jump and the 4x800-meter relay team of Hayden Coffman, Adalyn Benson, Katelyn Schafer and Campbell was the winner.
The Charger boys piled up 11 second- and third-place finishes to go along with wins by Austin Kunkle in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, Trevin Suhr in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs, Launce Bunde in the high jump, and relay wins in the 4x100 (Brock Littler, Taye Faulkner, Alex Spack and Kunkle) and shuttle hurdle (Anthony Solarzano, Treyton Schneider, Jathan South and Hogan Grubbs).
Bedford Invitational: Griswold edged CAM for fifth place in the girls' division at the Bedford Invitational, the season opener for both teams, Tuesday night.
For the Tigers, Paige Luft led the way with a throw of 99'2.5" in the discus, good for second place. Three relays – the 4x200, shuttle hurdle and 4x800 – each came in third, with Addison Adams on the former two. The Cougars' third-place finish Jenna Wheatley in the 100-meter dash (13.98) was tops, while Mallory Behnken in the shot put, and the relay teams of the shuttle hurdle, 4x200 and distance medley were all fourth.
The CAM boys were runners-up with 71 points, seven back of meet champion Lenox. Griswold finished ninth in the 11-team race.
Lane Spieker was a double-champion, winning the 100-meter dash in 11.66 and the long jump with a jump of 20'10.5". Cale Maas was the 400-meter dash winner with a time of 54.28. Runner-up finishes were by Cade Ticknor in the discus, Keegan Croghan in the long jump and the shuttle hurdle relay.
The Tigers got a third-place finish from Peyton Cook in the 100-meter dash and a fourth-place showing by Cody Dorscher in the 3200-meter run.